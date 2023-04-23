Owning 47% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MCAC),

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Monterey Capital Acquisition's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

52% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MCAC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 47% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Monterey Capital Acquisition, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Monterey Capital Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Monterey Capital Acquisition. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Monterey Capital Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 21% of Monterey Capital Acquisition. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Monterey Acquisition Sponsor, Llc is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.7% and 6.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Monterey Capital Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about US$1.0m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$120m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 14%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Monterey Capital Acquisition has 4 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

