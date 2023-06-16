Owning 49% in Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Imperial Metals' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

58% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Institutions own 17% of Imperial Metals

A look at the shareholders of Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 49% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of Imperial Metals have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Imperial Metals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Imperial Metals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Imperial Metals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Imperial Metals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Imperial Metals. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Norman Edwards with 45% of shares outstanding. Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Larry G. Moeller holds about 2.6% of the company stock. Larry G. Moeller, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Lead Director. Additionally, the company's CEO J. Kynoch directly holds 1.0% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Imperial Metals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Imperial Metals Corporation. Insiders have a CA$132m stake in this CA$269m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 33% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Imperial Metals. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

