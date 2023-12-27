Owning 49% in Padini Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PADINI) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Padini Holdings Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

37% of Padini Holdings Berhad is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Padini Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PADINI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Padini Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Padini Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Padini Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Padini Holdings Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Padini Holdings Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Pang Yong with 45% of shares outstanding. Kumpulan Wang Persaraan is the second largest shareholder owning 7.8% of common stock, and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia holds about 6.6% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Padini Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Padini Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM2.3b, and insiders have RM1.1b worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Padini Holdings Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

