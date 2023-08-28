Owning 53% in Mestron Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MESTRON) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Mestron Holdings Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

51% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Mestron Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MESTRON), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 53% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Mestron Holdings Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Mestron Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Mestron Holdings Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mestron Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Mestron Holdings Berhad, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mestron Holdings Berhad. Our data suggests that Chin Loon, who is also the company's Senior Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 24%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 21% and 2.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Teong Por is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Story continues

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Mestron Holdings Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Mestron Holdings Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a RM251m stake in this RM472m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 38% stake in Mestron Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 8.1% of Mestron Holdings Berhad. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Mestron Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Mestron Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.