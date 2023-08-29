Owning 57% in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Levi Strauss' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 7 shareholders own 52% of the company

Institutions own 28% of Levi Strauss

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Levi Strauss regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Levi Strauss.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Levi Strauss?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Levi Strauss. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Levi Strauss, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Levi Strauss. The company's largest shareholder is Miriam Haas, with ownership of 11%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.3% and 8.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Charles Bergh, the CEO has 1.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Levi Strauss

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Levi Strauss & Co.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means insiders have a very meaningful US$3.2b stake in this US$5.5b business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Levi Strauss. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Levi Strauss better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Levi Strauss has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

