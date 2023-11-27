Owning 58% in Bachem Holding AG (VTX:BANB) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Every investor in Bachem Holding AG (VTX:BANB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 58% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of Bachem Holding have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Bachem Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bachem Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Bachem Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bachem Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Bachem Holding. Peter Grogg is currently the largest shareholder, with 57% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 5.2% and 2.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Capital Research and Management Company and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Bachem Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Bachem Holding AG stock. This gives them a lot of power. Insiders own CHF3.0b worth of shares in the CHF5.3b company. That's extraordinary! Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to discover if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Bachem Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

