Owning 61% in Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Celadon Pharmaceuticals implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 57% ownership

17% of Celadon Pharmaceuticals is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 61% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Celadon Pharmaceuticals, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Celadon Pharmaceuticals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Celadon Pharmaceuticals. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Celadon Pharmaceuticals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Celadon Pharmaceuticals. With a 50% stake, CEO James Short is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 57% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Celadon Pharmaceuticals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of UK£85m, that means they have UK£52m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Celadon Pharmaceuticals. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 4.7%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

Take risks for example - Celadon Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

