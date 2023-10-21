Owning 64% in PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

PlaySide Studios' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 3 shareholders own 59% of the company

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 64% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about PlaySide Studios.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PlaySide Studios?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. PlaySide Studios might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

PlaySide Studios is not owned by hedge funds. With a 20% stake, CEO Gerry Sakkas is the largest shareholder. The second and third largest shareholders are Mark Goulopoulos and Aaron Pasias, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 19%. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Aaron Pasias is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 59% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of PlaySide Studios

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the PlaySide Studios Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a AU$105m stake in this AU$163m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the PlaySide Studios stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

