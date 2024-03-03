Owning 67% in BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in BMTC Group's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

Yves Groseillers owns 66% of the company

13% of BMTC Group is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 67% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of BMTC Group have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of BMTC Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BMTC Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that BMTC Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of BMTC Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in BMTC Group. Yves Groseillers is currently the company's largest shareholder with 66% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 0.3% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of BMTC Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of BMTC Group Inc.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a CA$308m stake in this CA$461m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over BMTC Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand BMTC Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for BMTC Group that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

