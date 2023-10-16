Owning 68% in B&S Group S.A. (AMS:BSGR) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of B&S Group S.A. (AMS:BSGR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 68% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about B&S Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About B&S Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that B&S Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at B&S Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.5% of B&S Group. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Willem Blijdorp is currently the largest shareholder, with 67% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. The second and third largest shareholders are JNE Partners LLP and JPMorgan Chase & Co, Brokerage and Securities Investments, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.5%.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of B&S Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of B&S Group S.A.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own €194m worth of shares in the €286m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for B&S Group that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

