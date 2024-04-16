Owning 70% in Medacta Group SA (VTX:MOVE) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

  • Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Medacta Group's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

  • 60% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

  • Institutions own 17% of Medacta Group

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Medacta Group SA (VTX:MOVE), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 70% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of Medacta Group have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Medacta Group.

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Medacta Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Medacta Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Medacta Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Medacta Group is not owned by hedge funds. With a 20% stake, CEO Francesco Siccardi is the largest shareholder. The second and third largest shareholders are Maria Siccardi Tonolli and Alessandro Siccardi, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 20%.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Medacta Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Medacta Group SA. This gives them effective control of the company. Insiders own CHF1.6b worth of shares in the CHF2.3b company. That's extraordinary! Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Medacta Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Medacta Group you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

