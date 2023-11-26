Owning 71% in Kimly Limited (Catalist:1D0) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Kimly Limited (Catalist:1D0) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 71% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Kimly regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Kimly.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kimly?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Kimly, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kimly. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Hee Liat Lim with 40% of shares outstanding. With 8.0% and 5.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Oon Kee Peh and Lay Beng Ng are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Kimly

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Kimly Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of S$378m, that means they have S$267m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in Kimly. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Kimly better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Kimly has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

