U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.83
    -75.45 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,309.07
    -412.05 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.50
    -11.06 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.59
    -3.67 (-3.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.70
    +11.10 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.35 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4060
    +1.0860 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,075.94
    -3,160.84 (-7.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.86
    -50.31 (-5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Owning the moment: Aussie hype commerce startup EQL surges ahead with $25M in funding

·5 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian hype commerce startup, EQL, today announced that it has raised AUD $25 million in funding. With support from global software investor Insight Partners and Australian investor AirTree Ventures, the new funds will fuel the company's growth as it strengthens its global sales and customer teams, as well as further develops its infrastructure and AI smarts.

(PRNewsfoto/EQL)
(PRNewsfoto/EQL)

Already live in nine markets, EQL is the world's first and fairest hype commerce platform. Built from a deep appreciation for hype drops, the EQL platform allows retailers to address problems universally felt within high heat product launches such as sites crashing, payment chaos created by demand, or backlash sparked by scammers and bots clearing out stock.

The company has experienced quick international growth since its launch last year – early adopters such as Footlocker, Sullivans Cove whisky and Crocs use the platform to manage their limited release product launches. EQL enables them to get their products like scarce Jordans and highly sought after Croc collabs into the hands of real fans.

To date, EQL has supported over 1,000 launches, connecting millions of hopeful fans with products they love. The funding includes support from investors who are market leaders in digital commerce, platforms and fan engagement including Guillaume Pousaz's Zinal Growth, Harry Stebbings' investment fund, 20VC; Sam Kroonenburg, Founder of A Cloud Guru; and the family office of Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics and Co-Owner of the Philadelphia 76ers.

"EQL started from a shared passion for fairness. As avid sneaker fans, we were sick of missing out while others scored in droves," said Andrew Lipp, CEO and Co-Founder of EQL. "When we decided to build the platform, our focus was on creating more fairness. This is still our truth today. As we've grown, we've always focused on how we can give fans better access to the products they love."

Continued Lipp, "By using EQL, we're giving brands more control of their limited release product drops and supporting more meaningful interactions with fans. This is something the market hasn't experienced before. With us, they can own their hype and harness it. This is creating a new wave of commerce."

While initially focused on pain points in the sneaker space, EQL now also supports luxury brands across apparel, alcohol and accessories, and plans to soon expand into gaming, ticketing and the digital collectives space. This vision, and the platform's impressive rate of growth in a global market, is what attracted Insight Partners.

AJ Malhotra, Managing Director, Insight Partners said, "Avid and loyal fans can't get their hands on products fast enough - and that hype can create a number of technical challenges for e-commerce retailers. EQL's innovative platform is helping mitigate and prevent these challenges by creating seamless product launch experiences that give retailers more control and fans better access to the products they want. Insight is thrilled to partner with Andrew, Patrick, James and the entire EQL team on this exciting next chapter in the company's growth journey."

John Henderson, General Partner, AirTree Ventures said, "Andrew, Patrick and James' pain comes from an authentic place. They were frustrated that they couldn't get access to products they love. Todays' e-commerce infrastructure can't always handle the hype heat, but EQL now can. We were delighted to fund them and help turn EQL into what it is today; a fully fledged ecosystem working with global brands."

"We're thrilled to have the best of the best both locally and abroad," added Lipp. "With the support of Insight, AirTree and many incredible angels, we're intent on helping the global hype community, and safeguarding fairness for fans across the world, well into the future."

More about EQL
EQL is an Australian based, hype commerce platform that retailers use to manage the chaos that comes with high demand product launches. EQL's hype infrastructure prevents sites from crashing, slows down scammers and bots, and delivers a launch experience that is always Run Fair. They aim to get products into the hands of real fans. EQL is currently live in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Spain, the UK, America, Singapore, France, Netherlands, Macau and Hong Kong.

About Insight Partners
Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm's recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners' regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About AirTree
AirTree is a venture capital fund with a mission to back the most ambitious Australian and Kiwi founders, building the iconic technology companies of tomorrow. We're right by a founder's side, right from the start, investing pre-product and pre-revenue to support startups from the earliest stages of their journey. With a portfolio of 75+ companies, AirTree has been an early investor in many breakout tech companies, including Canva, A Cloud Guru, Pet Circle, Go1, Linktree, Employment Hero and Immutable.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owning-the-moment-aussie-hype-commerce-startup-eql-surges-ahead-with-25m-in-funding-301523102.html

SOURCE EQL

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • AT&T, Warner Brothers Discovery stocks pop on mega-merger

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the completed megamerger by AT&T and WarnerMedia-Discovery.

  • Why General Motors Stock Popped Today

    In back-to-back ratings moves, first Goldman Sachs praised General Motors stock as a better investment than Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Friday; then this morning, as trading started up for the new week, French bank Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of General Motors stock -- with an outperform (i.e., buy). There's not a lot of detail available yet on why Paribas endorsed GM stock, however, so for now let's focus on the Goldman endorsement.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged This Morning

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this morning, crashing 11.2% within two minutes of the market's opening. Investors dumped Nio shares fast and furiously in response to the company making two announcements they absolutely didn't want to hear. For some weeks, speculation was ripe that Nio's growth could decelerate in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in China that's put several cities, including financial hub Shanghai, under a complete lockdown.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Dropped Early Monday

    Many Canadian cannabis stocks have been on the upswing over the past month as hope increased that the U.S. could be moving further along the path to legalizing marijuana. Early Monday, the stocks of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) all dropped about 5%. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act on April 1, 2022.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • How to Handle the Taxes on the AT&T Spinoff of Warner Bros.

    Shareholders' holding period for tax purposes is the date of their purchase of the AT&T stock, which means their sales of Warner Bros. stock could qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

  • Nvidia stock drops after Baird downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick discusses Nvidia’s stock dip after Baird downgraded the chip maker's shares.

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • Stocks under pressure as traders await inflation, earnings data

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down yield curves, sector action across industries, Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Microsoft, semiconductor stocks, the energy market, and WTI crude oil prices.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term

    In this article, we will look at 10 best tech stocks to buy for the long term. If you want to read about some more winning tech stocks that have upside potential for the long term, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term. Technology Market Analysis The global information […]