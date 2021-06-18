U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,177.13
    -44.73 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,314.77
    -508.68 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,066.32
    -95.04 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.76
    -33.70 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.86
    +0.82 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.23 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1857
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4550
    -0.0560 (-3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0113 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2400
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,726.59
    -2,074.52 (-5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.81
    -32.14 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.67
    -136.76 (-1.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,964.08
    -54.25 (-0.19%)
     

Owning the paycheck is the key to fintech success

Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week, Natasha and Danny, otherwise known as your two new favorite Book influencers (inside joke, you'll get if you listen to the show), hopped on the mics to take everyone threw the news, with Grace and Chris in the background.

Here's what we got into:

Well, as you can tell, it's been a busy writing and speaking week for your humble hosts. We're grateful for the opportunity, and will be back in your ears on Monday.

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST and Thursday afternoon as fast as we can get it out, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

P.S. We can't wait to see you all at our live show next week. If you haven't grabbed free tickets, GET THEM!

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia CEO Talks about ARM Merger, $100M U.K. Supercomputer; Stock Rises 5%

    Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang made a strong case for the ARM merger at the Six Five Summit and CogX conference. The executive also talked about U.K. opportunities and investments. Nvidia stock jumped 4.76% on Thursday to close at $746.29. Huang told the CogX conference that the merger would combine ARM’s CPU capabilities with Nvidia’s artificial intelligence capabilities to create new ideas. “The U.K. has every reason to be proud of Arm and its achievements and contributions to the world,” said

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Heavily Shorted

    Shorting stocks can bring an investor serious profits – but there’s commensurate risk, as well. Basically, the short trader is betting that a stock will fall in price; it’s the opposite of most stock trading, in which the investor wants the shares to gain. Gaining, of course, is the risk in a short trade. There’s no ceiling on a stock’s potential gains, and in theory, a particular stock can see its price increase infinitely. But in a short sell, the trader has made the initial transactions on bo

  • Athira Pharma Falls 40% Amid Questions About CEO’s PhD Research

    Shares of the small, Alzheimer's-focused biotech leapt on June 7, after the FDA approved Biogen's controversial therapy for the disease.

  • Airlines soar after bullish upgrades

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss the factors contributing to Wolfe Research and other analysts upgrading Delta Airlines to outperform this quarter as the travel industry continues to experience a resurgence post-pandemic with COVID restrictions being lifted in areas like the EU.

  • Orphazyme stock plunges after receiving CRL from FDA after review of NPC treatment

    Shares of Orphazyme A/S plummeted 54.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the Denmark-based biopharmaceutical company said overnight that it received a "Complete Response Letter" (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). The CRL said additional qualitative and quantitative evidence was needed to substantiate the validity and interpretation of the 5-domain NPC Clinical Severity Scale and the swallow domain, as well as addition

  • 16 short-squeeze targets in the stock market, including Canoo, Tootsie Roll and a prison operator

    Other stocks with high short interest and days-to-cover include Inovio Pharmaceuticals and B&G Foods.

  • Warren Buffett’s Worst Investments of All Time

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s worst investments of all time. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these investments, go directly to Warren Buffett’s 5 Worst Investments of All Time. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor from Omaha with a worth of over $108 billion, is the first to admit when he […]

  • Bank Stocks Were Fed Day Winners. Why They’re Getting Crushed.

    Bank stocks were one of the few groups to rise following Wednesday's FOMC surprise. They're Thursday's biggest losers.

  • Dow sinks 400 points on ‘quad witching’ Friday, benchmark on verge of 5th straight loss

    U.S. stock futures on Friday were mostly lower, with the Dow and S&P 500 headed for weekly declines, as investors continue to digest the Federal Reserve's updated outlook for the economic recovery from COVID and inflation.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Dow heads for fifth straight day of losses

    Stocks fell Friday to extend a streak of choppy trading after the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision and projections.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Inflations fears are rising, along with the price of gasoline and lumber and milk – and, oddly, the unemployment rate. The initial unemployment claims ticked up last week, even as the number of job openings reached a record high level. Between the COVID relief bill, the infrastructure proposal, and a jobs act, the Biden Administration's spending plans are totaling $6 trillion. And with economic activity reopening after the COVID pandemic, consumers are getting out, eager to spend, and holding pl

  • Lumber Prices Have Cratered. Gold Has Rallied. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    After an incredible run, lumber prices have been tumbling. Gold prices, meanwhile, have held up much better. Is it time to get defensive?

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we examined the 10 best cheap stocks to buy according to Michael Burry that are either trading below 20 times to earnings or have very strong fundamentals. You can skip our detailed analysis of Burry’s history and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy According to […]

  • Why there’s no need to be an ‘alarmist’ in the market

    HSBC Global Asset Management, Global Chief Strategist Joseph Little,&nbsp;&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Fed's updated forecast announcement and what the bond market plans to do in anticipation for the future of the market as it continues economic expansion

  • Krispy Kreme IPO: 5 things to know about the doughnut maker before it goes public

    This is the second time Krispy Kreme will be a publicly traded company, after it was taken private by JAB Holdings in a $1.35 billion deal.

  • Adobe up after-hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Adobe's quarterly earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Ford Is Buying an EV Charging Firm. The Electric Grid Is the Next Big Thing.

    Ford agreed to buy EV charging-technology firm Electriphi. It's a bet on how grid-edge technology will become more crucial as electric vehicles proliferate.

  • AMD, Google strike deal for new services

    On Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices and Alphabet's Google Cloud said Google will offer cloud computing services based on AMD's newest data center chip.

  • China Orders Billionaire to Lie Low After Poem Post Sparks Fury

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government summoned Meituan’s Wang Xing to a meeting recently and warned him to keep a low profile, after the founder of China’s third-largest tech corporation last month posted a controversial poem that convulsed markets and sparked a social media furor.Beijing officials called Wang in after the food delivery mogul posted a millennium-old poem regarded by many as implicit criticism of the government, according to people with knowledge of the matter. They warned him to ref

  • Old car makers are the hot new trade: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, June 18, 2021.