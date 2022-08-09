Oxbridge Re Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 15, 2022

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Monday August 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.



Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: August 15, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Listen-only toll-free number: 877-524-8416 Listen-only international number: +1 412-902-1028

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at 201-493-6311 or media@incommconferencing.com

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge’s website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until August 29, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: +1 201-612-7415 Replay passcode: 13732282

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re’s licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts and it makes investments that can contribute to the growth of capital and surplus in its licensed reinsurance subsidiaries over time. The company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “OXBR” and “OXBRW,” respectively.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

345-749-7570

jmadhu@ oxbridgere.com



