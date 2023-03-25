U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7010
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,536.97
    -725.96 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Results on March 30, 2023

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
·2 min read
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Thursday March 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: March 30, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Listen-only toll-free number: 877-524-8416

Listen-only international number: +1 412-902-1028

 

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at 201-493-6311 or media@incommconferencing.com

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge’s website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until April 13, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853

International replay number: +1 201-612-7415

Replay passcode: 13737512

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re’s licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts and it makes investments that can contribute to the growth of capital and surplus in its licensed reinsurance subsidiaries over time. The company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “OXBR” and “OXBRW,” respectively.

Company Contact:
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Jay Madhu, CEO
345-749-7570
jmadhu@oxbridgere.com


Recommended Stories

  • WSJ Opinion: The Bipartisan Grilling of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

    Nearly half the U.S. population uses TikTok, and CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony before Congress on Mar. 23, 2023, did little to ease concerns over data security, privacy and ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Images: AFP/Getty Images/Reuters Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch: 3 Internet Giants Are Actionable

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Texas Regulator Appeals Decision Reversing ‘21 Blackout Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Public Utility Commission of Texas urged the Texas Supreme Court to overturn a court ruling that found the agency overstepped its authority by allowing power prices to soar during the state’s deadly 2021 winter storm.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is Highest S

  • Amazon's NFT Plans Teased in a Receipt Mailed Friday Afternoon

    In an email to CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De, Amazon appeared to confirm that digital tokens, an NFT gallery and resale opportunities are coming to the site.

  • Time to Buy the Recent dip in Block (SQ) Stock?

    While many tech stocks have continued to rise this year, Block (SQ) stock had its worst week in over three years after short-seller Hindenburg Research questioned its business operations.

  • Short on planes, American will suspend some flights to Spain

    American Airlines said Friday that it will suspend flights between Philadelphia and Madrid for a few weeks this spring because of delays in receiving new Boeing jets that have been plagued by production problems. American said it will offer passengers on the route alternative travel arrangements in May and early June. A spokeswoman for American said the airline still plans to offer “a robust international network this summer.”

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Got Hit in the Bank Mess. Be Careful.

    The brokerage’s stock has plunged by more than a third this year as customers yank cash from low-yielding “sweep” accounts. What’s ahead.

  • Europe will pay the price for wiping out Credit Suisse bondholders as its ex-CEO warns U.S. banks are ‘rubbing their hands’

    Tidjane Thiam says the controversial decision by Swiss authorities will mean U.S. and Asian lenders could come out of banking crisis stronger.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeDorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 m

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • First Republic Whiplashes Investors as Bank Concerns Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares ended lower Friday on the heels of another downgrade and as financial turmoil spread to a European lender, deepening concern about the banking sector. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is Highest Since 2006 Housing BubbleThe shares whipsawe

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • U.S. Banks are sitting on $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses, research says. That’s not a problem—until it is

    "As long as people aren't all coming in at the same time and demanding that their deposits back, you're okay, but that's exactly what's been happening," Prof. Stephan Weiler told Fortune. "So the chances of facing those unrealized losses are going up."

  • Carnival (CCL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in The Cards?

    Carnival's (CCL) fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand for cruising, relaxation in COVID-related protocols and acceleration in booking volumes.

  • Deutsche Bank shares plunge, default insurance at highest since 2018

    LONDON (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank shares tumbled on Friday after the cost of insuring the bank's debt against the risk of default shot to more than four-year highs, highlighting concerns among investors about the stability of Europe's banks. The region's banking sector has had a rough ride in the last week, with a state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse and turmoil among regional U.S. banks fuelling concerns about the health of the global banking sector. Deutsche shares, which have lost more than a fifth of their value so far this month, fell by as much as 14.9% on Friday to their lowest in five months.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank 91% Of All Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Think Texas has a cheaper tax burden than California? Think again.

    "When people are like, 'Oh California is so much more expensive than Texas,' that’s the top income tax rate."