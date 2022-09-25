U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.87 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    -4.06 (-4.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -29.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.78 (-3.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9693
    -0.0145 (-1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0398 (-3.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3300
    +0.9950 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,937.90
    -184.57 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.61
    -9.92 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals' is delayed until 2023

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Night School Studio / Netflix

Night School Studio has delayed the release of Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. The sequel to 2016’s Oxenfree won’t arrive until next year, the developer announced on Saturday. “To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we’re moving our release window to 2023,” the studio posted on Twitter. News of the delay came shortly after Netflix announced subscribers could download the original game for free.

The streaming giant acquired Night School Studio in 2021. Given Netflix’s global audience, taking more time to localize the game in more languages makes a lot of sense. To that point, the new “Netflix Edition” features subtitle support in more than 30 languages. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will be available on Steam, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch when it arrives next year.

Recommended Stories