Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) shareholders have endured a 79% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB), who have seen the share price tank a massive 79% over a three year period. That would be a disturbing experience. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 53% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 19% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Oxford Biomedica wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Oxford Biomedica grew revenue at 15% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it's hard to believe the share price decline of 21% per year is due to the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. If you buy into companies that lose money then you always risk losing money yourself. Just don't lose the lesson.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

LSE:OXB Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2023

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Oxford Biomedica will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Oxford Biomedica shareholders are down 53% for the year, but the market itself is up 3.4%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Oxford Biomedica better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Oxford Biomedica , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

