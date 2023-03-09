Oxford BioTherapeutics to Announce New Fully Integrated ADC Engine at World ADC Conference 2023

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Engine will combine OBT’s internationally recognised target discovery and ADC development capabilities

OBT will also present a case study and two abstracts focussing on its recent novel target discovery and high-impact partnership outputs leveraging its proprietary proteomic database OGAP® at the 13th Annual World ADC Conference

Oxford, UK and San Jose, Calif., 9 March 2023 - Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd. (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, today announced it will reveal its new fully integrated ADC engine, combining its internationally recognised target discovery and ADC development capabilities, at the 13th Annual World ADC Conference being held in London, UK, from 13 to 16 March 2023. The company will also present an ADC case study and two abstracts, focusing on its recent novel target discovery and high-impact partnership outputs leveraging its proprietary proteomic database OGAP®.

“I am delighted to announce OBT’s novel, fully integrated ADC engine, which brings together our internal capabilities in target discovery and drug design and development,” said Christian Rohlff, CEO, Oxford BioTherapeutics. “This is an important step in OBT’s continued growth, and in strengthening the sustainability of our internal pipeline, while simultaneously furthering our mission to discover and develop novel therapeutics to meet unmet needs in cancer.

“We are very pleased to have a significant company presence at this year’s World ADC Conference and to present abstracts highlighting our proprietary OGAP® platform and our ADC collaboration with ImmunoGen. The conference is always an outstanding place to learn about advancements in cutting edge research in the field, and we are very much looking forward to meeting peers in the industry and discussing the latest science that could have significant positive impacts for patients."

The case study, presented by CEO Christian Rohlff, will highlight the potential of ADCs to reengage the immune system to make more patients, including those previously resistant, eligible for checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy.

OBT’s lead candidate, OBT076, has been shown to deliver this immune priming, based on Phase I data presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, where near-complete responses were observed in two chemo-refractory advanced cancer patients with low PD-L1 expression after a dosing regimen of 2-5 cycles of OBT076 followed by 1-2 cycles of a CPI.

The two World ADC Conference abstracts describe the latest high-impact outputs from OBT’s proprietary proteomic database OGAP® and its ongoing collaboration with ImmunoGen to develop multiple, first-in-class ADCs. OGAP® was used to discover and construct OBT’s lead candidate, OBT076, which is in Phase 1b clinical development in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Case Study

Abstract Title: Achieving Favourable Clinical Outcomes with CPIs in PDL1 Low Patients by ‘Priming’ the Immune System with an ADC

Presenter: Christian Rohlff, CEO

Stream: Clinical Lessons: Clinical Comparison of Success Rates in Early-Stage Compounds

Date and Time: 15 March 2023, 14:30 – 15:00 GMT

Poster No. 13

Abstract Title: Novel Target Identification Using Oxford BioTherapeutics’ Proprietary Proteomic Database OGAP® for First-in-class ADCs and other Antibody Therapeutics

Presenter s : Somdatta Basu, Abigail Houghton, Lindsey Hudson

Date and Time: 14 March 2023, 18:00 – 19:30 GMT





Poster No. 13 describes how OBT uses its proprietary proteomic database OGAP®, to identify novel targets to develop first-in-class ADCs and other antibody therapeutics. OGAP® is the world’s largest quantitative membrane protein expression library generated using proteomics. Among other applications, it is used to identify targets overexpressed in cancers that are otherwise overlooked when using mRNA-based discovery techniques.

Poster No. 14

Abstract Title: Oxford BioTherapeutics and ImmunoGen Partner to Develop Multiple, First-in Class Antibody-Drug Conjugates in Cancer Indications with High Unmet Clinical Need

Presenter s : Abigail Houghton, Olga Ab, Somdatta Basu, Matthew Metzger and Lindsey Hudson

Date and Time: 14 March 2023, 18:00 – 19:30 GMT





Poster No. 14 describes how the collaboration between OBT and ImmunoGen has the potential to develop multiple first-in-class ADCs by leveraging ImmunoGen’s proprietary linker-payload technology and OBT’s ability to identify novel, cancer specific antibody-targetable proteins utilising its OGAP® discovery platform.

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) is a clinical stage oncology company based in Oxford (UK) and San Jose (USA); with a pipeline of first-in-class immuno-oncology (IO) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapeutics. These include bispecific, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T), Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) and Antibody Dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) therapeutics.

OBT's first clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a U.S. Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT’s proprietary OGAP® target discovery platform is based on one of the world’s largest proprietary cancer membrane proteomic databases, with data on over 5,000 cancer cell proteins providing unique, highly qualified oncology targets, of which three programs are in clinical development in the USA and Europe. OBT's IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT’s pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Boehringer Ingelheim, ImmunoGen and our cell therapy research collaboration with Kite Pharma as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS), Alere (Abbott) and BioWa). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

For more information on Oxford BioTherapeutics, please visit www.oxfordbiotherapeutics.com

Investors:

Dr Christian Rohlff, CEO

christian.r@oxfordbiotherapeutics.com

Media:

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Eleanor Perkin, George Underwood, Sylvie Berrebi

E : OBT@medistrava.com

T : +44 (0) 203 928 6900




