This Oxford Instruments Insider Increased Their Holding By 200% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Oxford Instruments plc's (LON:OXIG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oxford Instruments

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Neil Andrew Carson bought UK£323k worth of shares at a price of UK£20.21 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£20.75. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Oxford Instruments insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Neil Andrew Carson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Oxford Instruments

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Oxford Instruments insiders own about UK£62m worth of shares. That equates to 5.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oxford Instruments Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Oxford Instruments insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Oxford Instruments and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Oxford Instruments you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

