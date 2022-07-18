U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.00
    +25.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,410.00
    +163.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,117.25
    +109.75 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.80
    +14.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.10
    +2.51 (+2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.50
    +9.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    +0.21 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0141
    +0.0053 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1929
    +0.0063 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1230
    -0.3330 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,234.90
    +654.47 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.40
    +49.40 (+11.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.56
    +67.55 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Oxford Science Enterprises Raises £250 Million

·5 min read

New funding deepens capital pool available to drive the creation and growth of transformational businesses built on ground-breaking Oxford science

OXFORD, England, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), the independent investment company created to found, fund and build transformational businesses via its unique partnership with the University of Oxford, today announces it has raised a further £250 million ($300 million) in funding. This brings the total amount raised by OSE to more than £850 million (>$1 billion) since inception in 2015.

These funds significantly deepen OSE's capital pool and enable the Company to identify further exceptional science from the University of Oxford, providing initial funding, hands-on support and access to expert networks and start-up infrastructure, to create new spinouts across Life Sciences, Health Tech and Deep Tech.

In addition, OSE will continue to support its existing and maturing portfolio, deploying increasingly large amounts of capital in later-stage funding rounds. This ability to provide scale-up capital is crucial for OSE to enable its businesses to advance through key development milestones, maximising their chances of success and increasing potential returns and impact.

Alexis Dormandy, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to successfully complete this new fundraising. Attracting such high quality new and existing global investors reflects their enthusiasm for the strength of Oxford's science and our plans to drive positive impact from it.

"This fundraise comes at an exciting and pivotal time for OSE. We have built a talented team and proved our model of translating ground-breaking science into a diverse portfolio of transformational businesses. Our companies are making remarkable breakthroughs from cancer, heart failure and infectious diseases, to climate change, food security and quantum computing. Over the next few years, we expect these companies will continue to make important progress; with our ongoing efforts, and the support of our shareholders, we look forward to helping them deliver impact and returns."

The fundraise announced today involved a diverse group of international investors, with strong participation from existing and new blue-chip investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, pension funds and asset managers.

Since founding in 2015, OSE has invested in over 80 ambitious companies built on Oxford science, committing £0.5 billion itself and attracting over £1 billion from blue-chip, global co-investors. To date OSE has helped progress 27 companies from seed to Series A and 21 to Series B and beyond, including 2 IPOs and 5 trade exits.

In addition to funding, OSE provides strategic business-building and operational support to its portfolio companies, including access to a global network of entrepreneurs and advisers, and has added over 55,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art lab and start-up space.

Notes to Editors

About Oxford Science Enterprises

Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) is an independent, billion-pound investment company, created in 2015 to found, fund and build transformational businesses via its unique partnership with the University of Oxford, the world's #1 research university.

This partnership enables OSE to work with the brightest academic minds tackling the world's toughest challenges and guarantees unrivalled access to their scientific research.

In collaboration with its global network of entrepreneurs and advisers, OSE shapes and nurtures complex ideas into successful businesses, while targeting attractive returns for shareholders.

Actively focused on a core portfolio of around 40 companies spanning three high-growth, high-impact sectors – Life Sciences, Health Tech, and Deep Tech – the company adopts a flexible, long-term investment approach, recognising the path from ground-breaking research to global markets takes time and resilience.

To date, OSE has invested £0.5 billion in over 80 ambitious companies built on Oxford science.

A key player in Oxford's entrepreneurial ecosystem, OSE is highly motivated to foster an environment that catalyses pioneering research and steers it to commercial success.

Find out more: oxfordscienceenterprises.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

Recent Portfolio Highlights

OSE was a founding investor in Vaccitech in 2016, enabling the development of its underlying technology through several private financing rounds to its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the US in 2021. Vaccitech was instrumental in the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which has had a remarkable impact on human health and represents 98% of vaccines provided by COVAX.

Other notable portfolio companies in which OSE has made significant investments, include:

  • Base Genomics: In October 2020, the company, which developed a revolutionary early-stage cancer detection technology, was acquired by Exact Sciences for $410 million.

  • First Light Fusion: In April 2022, First Light announced it had achieved projectile fusion through its revolutionary approach that offers a faster and cheaper pathway to clean energy production.

  • ORCA Computing: In June 2022, ORCA raised $15 million in Series A financing and provided the first quantum computer to the UK Ministry of Defence to enhance its data processing capabilities.

  • OMass Therapeutics: In April 2022, OMass raised $100 million in Series B financing to advance its novel drug pipeline for immunology and rare diseases.

  • MiroBio: In June 2022, MiroBio raised $97 million in Series B financing to advance its pipeline of immune checkpoint agonists for autoimmune diseases.

  • moa Technology: In May 2022, moa raised $44 million in Series B financing to develop safe and sustainable herbicides and improve crop yields to feed a growing global population.

About the University of Oxford research and scientific spinout ecosystem

The University of Oxford has been ranked the #1 university in the world and #1 for research for the past six years running1, receiving over £809m in external research funding, including grants in 2020/21.2

The University of Oxford was recently ranked as the top university in the UK for turning academic research into science-driven spinout companies, having created 193 spinouts between 2011-2021.3

Since 2015:

  • Over half of the companies Oxford has ever created, since its first spinout in 1957, were formed; increasing from an average of around 4-5 companies per year (pre-2014) to over 20 per year.

  • Investment in Oxford spinouts increased from an average of £125m per year (2011 –2015) to £650m (2016 – 2021). In 2021 alone, companies originating from Oxford raised nearly £1.4 billion in external funding4, which represents over half the amount raised by all UK spinouts in 2021.3

  • Over 400 investors have invested in Oxford spinouts5, in parallel stimulating a considerable influx of scientific and management talent to Oxford from around the world.

1. Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022
2. University of Oxford – Financial Statements 2020/2021
3. Spotlight on Spinouts 2022
4. Oxford University Innovation data
5. Pitchbook: Companies based on OUI spinout list, excluding deals before 2015

Contacts:

Oxford Science Enterprises

Lisa Bedwellmedia@oxfordsciences.com

For media enquiries:

Mark Swallow, Sandi Greenwood, Eleanor Perkin – MEDiSTRAVA Consulting, Tel: + 44 (0) 203 928 6900

oxfordsciences@medistrava.com

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxford-science-enterprises-raises-250-million-301587800.html

SOURCE Oxford Science Enterprises

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • Big Investor Sold Apple Stock, Bought Coinbase, GE, and Nvidia

    DNB Asset Management trimmed its Apple stake, initiated a position in Coinbase stock, and bought more GE and Nvidia in the second quarter.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Climb as Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and US equity futures rose, while the dollar weakened as investors scaled back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tighten policy. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinS&P 500 futures were up 0.7% and the St

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Oil in Retreat as Traders Weigh Mideast Supply After Biden Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as investors weighed the odds of more supply from the Middle East after a landmark trip to the region by US President Joe Biden.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Khan Set to Beat Ruling Coalition in By-ElectionsWest Texas Intermediate sank below $97 a barrel after last week dr

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Bends, Doesn't Break, But Now Faces Key Test

    The market rally battled back last week but faces key resistance once again. Tesla and EV rival BYD have big news due.

  • Social Security Benefits Could Rise by Double Digits

    The 10.5% estimated increase would be welcome news for retirees struggling to make ends meet. But it might come with unwelcome consequences, too.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?