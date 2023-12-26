Oxford Street recovers from candy store scourge with record property deals

Oxford Street

Oxford Street has defied predictions of decline with property deals forecast to hit a new high this year, despite rising levels of crime and complaints the area is becoming shabby.

200,000 square feet worth of space has been taken on the shopping street since the start of the year, figures reveal. It is more than three times the 63,000 square feet let in 2022.

More deals were struck to rent Oxford Street shops last year than in 2020, 2021 and 2022 combined.

Property experts said the spate of deals “nullifies popular belief that [Oxford Street] has had its moment in the sun”.

The total for last year could be pushed even higher, with deals covering another 110,000 square feet currently progressing through the legal stages. If they complete within the coming days, it would take the total space let on Oxford Street this year to 310,000 square feet.

Peter Flint, senior director of retail at commercial real estate services company CBRE, said this would “likely be a new record”, adding: “Oxford Street has seen an incredible amount of activity in 2023.”

Demand for space on the historic shopping stretch is a sign of the area’s changing fortunes.

In recent years Oxford Street had been overrun by US candy stores and souvenir shops, with Westminster Council saying many “peddle illicit goods”. These shops were also accused of failing to pay taxes.

Eight US candy stores were forced out by Westminster Council between February and October - Tom Skipp/Bloomberg

Landlords have struggled to fill large empty properties on Oxford Street following the exit of House of Fraser and Debenhams.

Marks & Spencer chief executive Stuart Machin warned earlier this year that Oxford Street was also suffering from an uptick in crime.

However, Westminster Council has embarked on a major push to turn around the shopping street. Between February and October, it forced out eight US candy stores.

It is also plotting a £90m regeneration of the street, with pavements upgraded, new pedestrian crossings added and better lights. Construction work is expected to start on the street next autumn.

The redevelopment, which is expected to finish in early 2025, is to be partly funded by retailers and landlords on Oxford Street. Westminster Council is working with industry group the New West End Company on the project.

Phil Cann, executive director at CBRE, added: “After a challenging period typified by historically high vacancy rates and depleted footfall from a post-pandemic tourism hangover, it feels like Oxford Street is at a significant turning point.

“The investment being made by retailers and retail dynasties is testament to this, demonstrating the long-term commitment being made to Oxford Street.”

Since the start of the year, 19 new stores have been opened on the high street, including HMV and Footasylum.

Paris St Germain, the French football club, opened its first official store in the UK on Oxford Street in September. Kebab shop Kebhouze, which has almost 50,000 Instagram followers, joined the street in December.

By early December, a total of 27 lettings on Oxford Street had been completed since the start of the year.

Ikea is due to open its Oxford Street flagship in the autumn 2024 - David Parry/PA

Furniture giant Ikea will open its Oxford Street flagship in autumn next year, taking over the space that was filled by Topshop until 2021.

Councillor Geoff Barraclough from Westminster Council said retailers were keen to take space on Oxford Street as visits to the area rebound.

He said footfall was back to pre-pandemic levels, despite concerns over people reining in spending because of cost-of-living pressures and fears that the “tourist tax” will put off overseas visitors.

Mr Barraclough added that the council was working to try to attract a host of different businesses to the street, where previously the majority of Oxford Street was given over to retailers.

He said: “When those shoppers are coming, they’re looking for experiences, they’re looking for something new and different, and often that Instagrammable moment.

“One of my predecessors took enforcement action to remove a Tesla showroom from Oxford Street in the past because selling cars is not retail under the strict planning definitions. I don’t think we would do that. We’d welcome a Tesla showroom.”

