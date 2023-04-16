‘Oxford Street is slumsville. Where’s the civilisation, the sculptures, the trees?’

Sir Stuart Lipton - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Home workers are reluctant to return to offices because they don’t want to work in “factory farm” offices that are “out of date”, one of the City’s best known developers has said.

Sir Stuart Lipton, who developed Broadgate Circle in the City of London, said poor quality offices were to blame for workers’ reluctance to return full time.

The City grandee also launched a broadside against the Government’s net zero targets for buildings and decried the state of Oxford Street, saying parts of the famed shopping boulevard had become a “slumsville”.

Sir Stuart told The Telegraph: “You find people in offices sitting four feet away from their colleagues. This is how you find animals – in small pens. I call that factory farming.

“Animals, in our general view, should be free range. But we don’t think of people as being free range.”

The 80-year-old property mogul has led some of Britain’s biggest office developments, including construction of the second-tallest building in London, 22 Bishopsgate, and the 32-acre Broadgate Circle estate, which was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

Sir Stuart said: “We all need activity and amenity in our buildings. Buildings that lack this, I call them workhouses. And there are many buildings that are workhouses.

“When I was a kid you would at least have six foot desks and there was much more space. Now it’s much less. People are talking about carbon, green issues, well-being and lifestyle, and we’re sitting in little pockets.”

His comments come as major employers are still struggling to get staff to return to the office full time after years of working from home during the pandemic. Wall Street bank JP Morgan last week threatened to punish staff who continue to refuse to come in.

A recent LinkedIn survey found more than a third of workers across Britain said that they would quit their job if their employer demanded that they return to the office full time.

Sir Stuart blamed the unattractiveness of many British offices for the struggle to get workers to return.

“In my book we’re an outdated industry, building outdated buildings with outdated technology and we know things have got to change,” he said. “People can talk to their cars and their phones, why not their buildings?”

Sir Stuart has been constructing buildings in London since the 1970s and has been responsible for over 20m sq ft of development in the capital.

He co-founded the company Stanhope, where he worked on Broadgate and the 1.8m sq ft Chiswick Park campus in West London, and now runs Lipton Rogers Development, which was behind 22 Bishopsgate and other projects such as the Central St Giles office cluster where Google has offices.

He chaired the Government’s Commission for Architecture and the Built Environment from 1999 to 2004.

Many developers are now upgrading properties in order to comply with government net zero rules that force offices to meet minimum environmental standards. Buildings must have an energy performance certificate (EPC) of at least C by 2030 in order to be lettable to businesses.

The 62-storey 22 Bishopsgate tower in London, which is one of Sir Stuart’s most recent developments, has an EPC rating of A.

“Everything is controlled by computers, and I know that it saves huge amounts of energy,” he said. “If your building doesn’t have that, then your building is out of date.”

However, Sir Stuart said EPC rules were faddish and suggested developers may be reluctant to invest in the necessary upgrades given the Government’s track record of policy about-turns.

“An EPC has become like owning the latest piece of fashion. If it wasn’t the latest piece of fashion, you wouldn’t buy it and you as a retailer would die.

“On the one hand the Government says we should reduce carbon, but on the other hand it does nothing. The question is, will they give up on EPCs? Because they give everything else up.”

The veteran developer added that the targets would also force historic buildings to be demolished, given it is uneconomical in some cases for properties to be brought up to modern standards.

He said: “We’re going to see a lot of buildings come down. The EPC change is going to drive the need for new buildings. With most existing offices, you will only be left with the skeleton of the building.”

Efforts to demolish and rebuild, rather than retrofit, have been controversial.

Marks & Spencer is embroiled in a row with Michael Gove over the retailer’s plans to demolish its Oxford Street store and build a greener, modern building in its place.

Mr Gove called in the plans over concerns that knocking down the 90-year-old building would damage the historic character of the area. Environmentalists have also argued that demolition would contribute to emissions by releasing so-called “embodied carbon”.

Sir Stuart backed M&S in the planning row. He said: “What would you rather have? A successful High Street with great architecture, or keep old buildings that have nothing to do with the regeneration of the street?

“East Oxford Street is like slumsville. Where’s the civilization, the sculptures, the trees? Where do the boys meet the girls? It’s a terrible street that has the opportunity to add a dazzling piece of architecture that would help the street.

“All the Government does is get in the way.”

Sir Stuart said the Government’s involvement in development is often unhelpful, arguing the state is “too conservative” in its approach to construction.

“HS2 is a microcosm of everything else that goes on - it’s on its fifth redesign. Why did the Government need to get involved? They should have just told the developers what they want and ‘off you go’.”

He criticised the planning system more generally, saying current rules encouraged the development of “identikit” buildings.

“In the built environment we build the same buildings, in the same towns,” he said. “But the system encourages this.

“If you know you’ll be given consent for a building in a certain way, why would you bother doing it differently?”

He added: “We’re a great country. But we lack imagination.”

His criticism of the Government’s planning policies adds to a mounting backlash against Michael Gove from the construction sector. Mr Gove was criticised for branding property developers a “cartel” last year and his crackdown on holiday landlords last week has also sparked anger.

Simon Clarke, Mr Gove’s predecessor as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, branded the crackdown on landlords “anti-business” in an interview with the Times last week.