Oxford Treatment Center to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

American Addiction Centers, Inc.
·2 min read

OXFORD, Miss., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Oxford Treatment Center wants to partner with local businesses to help save lives. Nationally, overdose deaths hit an all-time high in 2020 with more than 93,000 people losing their lives, an increase of nearly 30%. In Mississippi, overdose deaths increased more than 34%. Oxford will be hosting free virtual training sessions for businesses to get their staff trained on how to administer Narcan©, a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. Synthetic opioids, specifically fentanyl, account for the vast majority of overdose deaths.

The virtual training sessions will take place on August 30 and August 31. Businesses can choose to register for either day.

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“The number of overdose deaths in 2020 is staggering,” said Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center. “And what’s even more worrying is that fentanyl, which has made its way through the city, was the driving factor. With it being so prevalent, we need more people trained in the community on how to respond to overdose emergencies, and our local businesses are a great place to start.”

According to the CDC, anyone who uses opioids can experience an overdose, but certain factors can increase the risk, including:

  • Combining opioids with alcohol

  • Taking illegal or illicit opioids, like heroin or fentanyl

  • Having certain medical conditions, such as sleep apnea

While Narcan© can reverse an overdose, treatment is often necessary for long-term recovery.

“With the proliferation of fentanyl throughout Mississippi, anyone using any substance is at risk for a fatal overdose,” said Stovall. “Hopefully by working closely with local businesses, people in Oxford and beyond will know that we’re a place to turn to for help.”

About Oxford Treatment Center
Oxford Treatment Center is an American Addiction Centers’ facility, a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.


CONTACT: Contact: Maz Rodriguez Public Relations Manager Cell: 615-335-0893 MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com


