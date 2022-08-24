Oxford Treatment Center Hosts Free Overdose Training Session for the Community

Oxford Treatment Center

OXFORD, Miss., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Oxford Treatment Center is educating the community on how to save lives. In 2021, the country saw yet another record year of overdose deaths with more than 107,000 lives lost, a 15% increase from the number of overdose deaths in 2020, and Mississippi was not spared from those results. The primary driver of last year’s deaths was the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which accounted for more than 88% of all opioid overdose deaths and more than 66% of all total overdose deaths. As a result, Oxford will host a free virtual training session accessible to any member of the community on how to administer the life-saving opioid overdose antidote Narcan®.



Oxford Treatment Center’s virtual training session will take place on August 30 at 1:00 p.m. EDT .

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert and will be eligible to receive a digital badge indicating that they have received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“The alarming rate at which fentanyl has coursed through the state is almost as frightening as the ease with which it could take a life,” said Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center. “An overdose death is no longer something experienced solely by someone in the throes of addiction - it’s a young person attempting to buy Adderall off social media or someone taking a pill given to them by a friend. These aren’t isolated incidences and the more people we can educate on naloxone administration, the greater chance we have at saving lives.”

Fentanyl’s presence is frequently in the form of counterfeit pills and in nearly every case, the user is unaware. According to the NIDA, it is estimated that at least one-third of all counterfeit pills are laced with fentanyl. These counterfeit pills are created to mimic legitimately prescribed medication, like oxycodone, and are stamped with “M-30.” They are also manufactured to look like Xanax and Adderall, which have led to overdose deaths among younger demographics. Additionally, fentanyl in its powdered form is added to other substances such as cocaine, heroin, and particularly methamphetamine.

“Knowledge is key, and the best way that we can address this issue that’s affecting all of us is by knowing what to do to stop it from happening,” said Stovall. “This is a problem that needs to be faced collectively because we’ve all been impacted by addiction in one way or another, and by providing this education, we also want to remind the community that Oxford is also a resource for those who need help.”

Oxford Treatment Center is located in Etta, MS. Oxford treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 662-638-0015.

