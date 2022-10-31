U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,870.55
    -30.51 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,723.95
    -137.85 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,980.07
    -122.38 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.40
    +0.48 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.32
    -1.58 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.80
    -8.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    -0.0085 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1464
    -0.0151 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6680
    +1.2480 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,386.89
    -292.35 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.76
    -3.45 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Oxford Treatment Center, Law Enforcement and University Experts Educate Community on Substance Abuse

Oxford Treatment Center
·3 min read
Oxford Treatment Center
Oxford Treatment Center

OXFORD, Miss., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Substance Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, Oxford Treatment Center, a leading provider of co-occurring mental health and substance use treatment services in Mississippi, conducted a live panel discussion with the Senatobia Police Department and a representative from Ole Miss on the drug crisis in our community.

“What we see are a lot of very, very sick, medically and psychiatrically complex people with substance use disorders,” said Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center, during the panel. “It is the worst I have ever seen it. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’ve never seen some of the things that I’ve seen recently.”

The discussion can be viewed on Oxford Treatment Center’s Facebook page.

Oxford Treatment Center’s CEO and Medical Director, Mark Stovall and Dr. Lucas Trautman, respectively, were joined by Sgt. Blake Warren, a narcotics investigator with the Senatobia Police Department and Kyle Loggins, a certified prevention specialist with the William Magee Center at Ole Miss, to discuss the state of substance use in Mississippi, the new substances that are infiltrating communities and the dangers that they pose to all Mississippians. The panelists provided a look at the overdose crisis from the frontlines and the discussed devastating effects it is currently having in Mississippi. For example, from 2019 to 2020, the number of overdose deaths due to fentanyl increased by 125%

“I’ve been a law enforcement officer for a little over 12 years,” said Sgt. Blake Warren. “I first started out with the Memphis Police Department, and it’s scarier now than it was back then. We have all these different types of drugs and it’s just getting worse and worse as the days go on.”

One of the substances that the panelists are most concerned about is called isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid that is stronger than fentanyl. According to forensic research centers, this substance has been increasing in presence at a very worrying rate. This substance is being included in cocaine and methamphetamine, which is a significant problem in the state, in addition to fentanyl. According to Sgt. Blake Warren, one of the youngest overdose victims he has seen was 16 years old.

Unfortunately, as was learned during the discussion, these new substances will continue to be an issue in the community.

According to Dr. Trautman, “We know how to test for fentanyl, and we can even regulate fentanyl in a certain way. So the people who profit from selling these substances make up a new opioid that’s very different from fentanyl. Iso(tonitazene) isn’t tested for and then once we get wise to that one, there’ll be a new one that pops in, and they’ll just replace, replace and replace.”

Because of the prevalence of substances and how rapidly they appear in the illicit drug market, Oxford Treatment Center is now working with law enforcement, universities and other community organizations in an effort to approach the issue of substances in Mississippi in a broader and more comprehensive way and to discuss prevention efforts, particularly education.

“Our children are starting [substances] earlier and earlier, and they’re getting more and more addicted,” said Mark Stovall. “Young people are more educated on the drug industry than many treatment professionals and law enforcement officers. We need to reeducate our families in order for our families to be able to take care of their children.”

About Oxford Treatment Center

Oxford Treatment Center is located in Etta, MS. Oxford treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 662-638-0015.

Oxford Treatment Center
297 County Road 244
Etta, MS 38627
662-638-0015

Contact:
Maz Rodriguez
Public Relations Manager
MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares Of CRISPR-Focused Verve Therapeutics Just Took A Grim Turn

    Verve Therapeutics announced disappointing lab results for its CRISPR gene-editing approach to high cholesterol, and VERV stock skidded.

  • ESSA Provides an Update on its Clinical Collaboration with Janssen

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that Janssen Research and Development ("Janssen") is suspending enrollment into the Phase 1 clinical study of EPI-7386 with apalutamide or EPI-7386 with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC") patients as a result of operational recruitment challenges

  • Drugmakers Fight Over Lucrative Pneumonia Vaccines

    The growing $7 billion market is currently dominated by Pfizer, and rivals’ interest in winning more of the business shows the pharmaceutical industry’s renewed focus on vaccines.

  • 2 On-Fire Biotech Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market

    The biotech sector is down this year, but these two biopharmaceutical stocks have delivered strong returns.

  • John Oliver Reignites Feud With Tucker Carlson With Scathing New Insult

    The host of "Last Week Tonight" used the Fox News host to make an important point about bail reform.

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.

  • 5 Genius Ways to Pay for Assisted Living

    As people age, it can be more challenging to live by yourself and handle your basic needs. Assisted living facilities and care workers provide additional help for seniors to live independently in a safe environment. Paying for assisted living can … Continue reading → The post Is Assisted Living Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report

    Julianna Stout, former Miss Rhode Island, has pleaded guilty to lying to prison officials in an effort to see her husband in an ICE facility during COVID-19.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crucified for 'mocking' Christianity in Halloween costumes: 'Abhorrent'

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were crucified for their religious Halloween costumes that many Christians found to be insulting.

  • Chinese workers flee COVID lockdown at huge iPhone factory, potentially putting Apple in a bind as the holiday season draws near

    Video shows 10 people jumping the fence at Foxconn in Zhengzhou.

  • Video Shows Jokers Swaying Bridge as Collapse Kills 140+

    STRINGER/ReutersVideo footage shows pedestrians attempting to sway an Indian suspension bridge in the moments before it catastrophically collapsed, leaving at least 141 people dead as of Monday.Rescuers expect the death toll to continue to rise after the bridge fell apart in the western state of Gujarat on Sunday. The majority of those killed were women, children, or elderly people, a local official told the BBC. Almost 180 people were successfully rescued, however, in an overnight operation inv

  • Kanye West attacks George Floyd family member: 'You're being greedy'

    In a since-deleted Instagram post, West criticized the mother of Floyd's daughter for suing him after he made false statements about Floyd's cause of death.

  • 15 Countries That Produce The Most Alcohol

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 countries that produce the most alcohol. If you want to learn about similar countries, you can also take a look at 5 Countries That Produce The Most Alcohol. The Alcohol Industry: An Analysis The alcoholic beverages industry is a lucrative one and is in for further secular […]

  • Two workers protested Kroger's 'rainbow' logo. Now they're getting payouts.

    Brenda Lawson tried to reconcile her Christian faith with the "rainbow" heart on Kroger's new uniform by covering it with her employee name tag. Co-worker Trudy Rickerd offered to buy her own apron, one that didn't have the logo. Their managers at the Conway, Ark., store repeatedly told them the logo wasn't related to LGBTQ rights and disciplined both employees in 2019 for violating the supermarket's dress code. But when Lawson and Rickerd continued refusing to display a symbol they equated with

  • Here's a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Now That's Trouncing the Market

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have skyrocketed more than 35% year to date. Vertex enjoys a monopoly in treating the underlying genetic cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Vertex Chief Operating Officer Stuart Arbuckle said in the Q3 call that the company expects to file for U.S. approval of Kalydeco in treating children ages one month to less than four months before the end of this year.

  • New omicron subvariants accounted for more cases in New York region in latest week than BA.5, CDC data shows

    The omicron sublineages BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 continued to spread in the U.S. in the week through Oct. 29, accounting for 27.1% of new cases nationwide, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

  • Kanye Took 50 Cent's Advice To 'Go Cool Off' And Says He Now Knows 'How It Feels To Have A Knee On My Neck'

    Last week, Kanye West made his return to Instagram after facing a brief suspension on the platform for sharing antisemitic comments.

  • Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to hold House Speaker hostage

    The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps," authorities said Monday. David DePape, 42, confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple's San Francisco bedroom early Friday morning, according to a federal affidavit filed in court Monday. Federal prosecutors have filed two charges against DePape, days after police say he broke into the Pelosi's home and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer.

  • TBJ Plus: Raleigh among best cities for foreign investment; First Citizens adds heft to board; UNC affirmative action case arguments

    Raleigh has been named one of the top 10 best cities in the U.S. to draw foreign investment. But it's behind Charlotte.

  • What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

    A man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and severely beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer early Friday while the Democratic lawmaker was in Washington. Paul Pelosi had surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said. In a letter to congressional colleagues Saturday night, Nancy Pelosi said her husband's condition “continues to improve.”