Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

·4 min read

Independent Survey Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Carpet Cleaning Brand's Performance

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2022 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 17th annual ranking of the top franchise opportunities as rated by franchisees' overall brand satisfaction. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.

(PRNewsfoto/Oxi Fresh)
(PRNewsfoto/Oxi Fresh)

Since first opening in 2006, Oxi Fresh has stood out amongst its competitors in the cleaning industry. Thanks to its eco-friendly, fast-drying cleaning system, Oxi Fresh has earned hundreds of thousands of positive reviews online. In addition, due to the company's commitment to providing strong levels of support to their franchises, Oxi Fresh has regularly appeared on this prestigious listing.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

Oxi Fresh was among over 300 franchise brands—representing more than 30,000 franchise owners—that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Oxi Fresh's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"While the pandemic impacted various business sectors differently, the last 18 months have clearly demonstrated the inherent strengths of the franchise business model. The old franchise adage of 'being in business for yourself, but not by yourself' has never been more important," said Franchise Business Review founder & CEO Eric Stites. "Thanks to fast innovations, significant support, and responsive crisis management, many franchise brands have emerged stronger from the pandemic, and that is reflected in high franchisee satisfaction."

"As a brand, we are extremely proud of the perseverance we displayed throughout the past year," said CEO of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, Jonathan Barnett. "To receive recognition from Franchise Business Review is a great honor for us and motivates us to continue pushing our brand forward, providing only the highest-quality carpet cleaning services to our customers and the best support possible for our franchisees."

"As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities, based on actual feedback from franchise owners," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "We survey franchisees from franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year's list of Top Franchises are the top-ranked brands in the key areas critical to their franchisees' success."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2022 Top Franchises.

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®
Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results through innovative products and modern technology. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and robust processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxi-fresh-carpet-cleaning-named-a-2022-top-franchise-by-franchise-business-review-301460954.html

SOURCE Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

