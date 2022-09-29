U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,632.07
    -86.97 (-2.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,145.86
    -537.88 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,706.55
    -345.08 (-3.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,659.88
    -55.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.48
    -0.67 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.80
    -13.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    -0.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7920
    +0.0870 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0102 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6390
    +0.5170 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,083.72
    -285.15 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.75
    -11.23 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,847.00
    -158.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Oxilio and Quotient Sciences Announce Regulatory Approval for Oxilio's OXL001 Development Program

·2 min read

NOTTINGHAM, England, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxilio, a pioneering drug development company repurposing existing drugs to address unmet needs in cancer treatment, and Quotient Sciences, a drug development and manufacturing accelerator, today announced an update on the development of Oxilio's OXL001 product.

Oxilio is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Research Ethics Committee (REC) for its first Clinical Trial Application (CTA) with OXL001.

Following initial formulation development by Oxilio in collaboration with its partner company, TRx Biosciences, Quotient Sciences' integrated Translational Pharmaceutics platform has been used to carry out the technical transfer and scale-up activities associated with this program and will continue to be used to support clinical trial material manufacturing and the investigation of the pharmacokinetics and safety of OXL001 in healthy volunteers.

Mark Egerton, PhD, CEO of Quotient Sciences, said: "We are delighted to be able to continue to assist Oxilio with their OXL001 program. By leveraging our unique, integrated Translational Pharmaceutics platform, Oxilio will have the flexibility to adjust doses based on emerging clinical data within their study, enabling us to improve their likelihood of success, reduce their development time, and ultimately get new medicines to patients faster."

Dr Simon Yaxley, Director of Oxilio, added: "Utilizing Quotient Sciences Translational Pharmaceutics platform has enabled us to successfully achieve this important milestone of receiving regulatory approval to undertake our first Phase 1 clinical trial with OXL001. We look forward to commencing this study within the next few weeks."

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences is a drug development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programs and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, we save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. Everything we do for our customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, and molecules need to become cures, fast. Because humanity needs solutions, fast. For more information, please visit quotientsciences.com.

About Oxilio

Oxilio is a pioneering pharmaceutical drug development company improving cancer treatment through rapid, cost-effective drug development. Our mission is to identify, repurpose, and commercialize existing drugs to address unmet needs in cancer therapy. We find new uses for old drugs, a proven approach that involves less risk, time, and cost to bring a drug to the marketplace. Through repurposing, reformulation, and gold-standard modeling and simulations, we are fast-tracking disruptive drug development at speed and at low cost.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxilio-and-quotient-sciences-announce-regulatory-approval-for-oxilios-oxl001-development-program-301636728.html

SOURCE Oxilio and Quotient Sciences

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Growth Stocks Have Fallen Out of Grace. Are They Buys?

    In the past two years, biotech companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose to fame thanks to their successful attempts to develop vaccines for COVID-19 and help us end the outbreak. The pandemic isn't over yet, but Moderna and Novavax have given up substantial chunks of their value in the past year. Where does that leave Moderna and Novavax?

  • Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were skyrocketing 36% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company and its partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY) announced positive results on Tuesday from their late-stage Clarity AD study evaluating lecanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease. The news also propelled two stocks of other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's disease drugs significantly higher.

  • PepGen's Duchenne Candidate Has Potential For Greater Exon Skipping Capabilities At Lower Doses Versus Sarepta's Candidate, Says Analyst

    PepGen Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) reported data from PGN-EDO51's SAD study in adult healthy volunteers that suggest best-in-class exon skipping capabilities. SVB notes that PGN-EDO51's safety profile was generally well-tolerated. However, the 15mg/kg dose saw mild hypomagnesemia and an SAE of transient kidney biomarker changes, both events commonly linked to the peptide conjugates that aid oligo delivery. It reiterates its Outperform rating with a price target of $6. On the other hand, the analyst views

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $15

    If so, it was probably for something like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), with an eye-popping price of $419,020 per share. Thankfully, there are much cheaper companies to buy, and some of them might even grow a bit faster than Warren Buffett's business. With its shares trading for around $13, having gained 139% in the past 12 months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is a little-known biotech stock that's positioned to keep paying off for investors thanks to its progress in treating a rare neuromuscular disease called Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).

  • Biogen and Lilly: How I'm Playing the Alzheimer's Drug Stocks Game

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen and Japanese drug maker Eisai reported on Wednesday morning that their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment had met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The candidate, Lecanemab, reduced the pace of cognitive decline in patients diagnosed with early-stage disease by 27% over 18 months compared to those treated with a placebo. This result could be a major accomplishment for researchers who have been trying for decades to find a way to treat Alzheimer's. The medicine, before Biogen and Eisai started trying to develop it, was licensed from Sweden's BioArctic.

  • Why Moderna Stock Lagged the Market Today

    This was the case with high-profile biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) on Wednesday. Moderna's positive news came from across the Atlantic Ocean, where the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) application for the company's bivalent coronavirus booster vaccine. Moderna didn't hesitate to point out that the new booster has already been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a host of other jurisdictions, including Australia, Taiwan, and the U.K.

  • Is Biogen a Smart Biotech Stock to Buy Right Now?

    New clinical trial results are great, but this company's Alzheimer's disease program has deeply disappointed investors in the past.

  • Biogen Explodes Higher After Potential Mega Blockbuster Alzheimer's Drug Succeeds

    Biogen stock catapulted Wednesday — bringing shares of other Alzheimer's plays with it — after its experimental treatment succeeded in a test.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Several biotech stocks have outperformed the struggling market this year. This list includes Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Let's consider why these three biotechs are solid buys for the next decade.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Bear Market: 2 Safe Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These businesses might be slightly "boring," but that may just be a good thing in today's market.

  • X4 Pharma Highlights New Data Supporting Mavorixafor's Broad Potential In Chronic Neutropenia

    X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) announced new data from its Phase 1b trial evaluating the ability of its lead clinical candidate, mavorixafor, to increase the absolute neutrophil count (ANC) in chronic neutropenia (CN) patients as monotherapy or concurrently with injectable granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF). People with CN have a lower number of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, for more than three months. 100% of study participants (n=25) responded to treatment with a s

  • The Petri Dish: iSpecimen's founding CEO, longtime COO depart

    Christopher Ianelli, founder and CEO of iSpecimen, is leaving the company following a "mutual agreement" between him and the board of directors.

  • Alzheimer's patient advocates hopeful — but cautious— on Biogen news

    Positive data on the Cambridge company's Alzheimer's drug released late Tuesday restored some investor and analyst confidence. But patient advocates are holding out for full study results.

  • Biogen's (BIIB) Lecanemab Meets Goal in Alzheimer's Study

    Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's Clarity AD study showed that treatment with lecanemab in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease reduces the rate of clinical decline on the CDR-SB scale by 27% compared to placebo.

  • Bellerophon (BLPH) Receives FDA Acceptance to Reduce Study Size

    Bellerophon's (BLPH) proposal to reduce the size of its ongoing phase III REBUILD study of INOpulse in fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease gets accepted by the FDA. Stock up.

  • A Biotech Breakthrough Means Big Gains for These 2 Stocks

    Investors on Wall Street continued to have doubts about when the stock market is likely to recover, as ongoing worries about inflation, interest rates, and the global financial system have everyone on edge. Biotech stocks have been among those hit hardest by the bear market in 2022, but Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced good news in a key clinical trial that has huge implications for those suffering from a harsh and debilitating disease. Biogen's favorable outcome also gave industry peer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) a boost, on optimism that a new way of coming up with important treatments could spur further successes.

  • Durham pharma nets $238M for smallpox drug with more payouts lined up

    The Durham drugmaker could get an additional $124 million in milestone payments from the sale of its smallpox treatment.

  • Moleculin Biotech's Potential Antiviral Compound Selected For NIAID-Funded Animal Studies

    Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) announced that its WP1096 molecule would be evaluated in animal studies by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. Moleculin studies WP1096 as a novel potential therapy for a broad spectrum of viruses, including arenaviruses. WP1096 is a compound within the WP1122 portfolio. WP1122 molecule is a prodrug of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), and 2-DG has been approved outside the U.S. for use as a tr