U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.40
    +26.46 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,979.14
    +278.86 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,064.60
    +40.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.36
    +9.22 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.52
    +1.48 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.10
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0274
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7820
    -0.0430 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4060
    -0.6900 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,184.92
    +227.28 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.74
    +9.19 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.95
    +74.10 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

OxiWear signs MOU with Air Locker Training

·3 min read

Collaboration to provide real-time performance tracking for simulated altitude training.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OxiWear signed a memorandum of understanding with Air Locker Training, a hybrid health and fitness franchise headquartered in New South Wales, Australia. By bringing "the mountains to the masses," Air Locker Training is commercializing hypoxic therapy and simulated altitude training which was previously only available to medical practitioners, elite athletes, the armed forces and NASA. The collaboration with OxiWear as their membership device will help to provide safer training experiences and improved performance outcomes for their members.

OxiWear Partners with Air Locker Training
OxiWear Partners with Air Locker Training

"We are incredibly excited about the partnership with OxiWear. We are a scaling business set to launch over 600 studios globally in the coming years," stated Roman Brady, Founder and CEO of Air Locker Training. "Due to our partnership with OxiWear, we can ensure every client will not only get the best out of their Air Locker experience and dramatically improve their health and wellbeing but have scientifically proven data to support their health journey."

Air Locker Training leverages insights from more than 50,000 peer-reviewed medical studies focusing on the health and fitness benefits of hypoxic therapy. Improved health and training outcomes are achieved through simulated high altitude group training classes as well as health and allied services, including rehabilitation services for chronic conditions such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and heart disease.

"When people exercise in hypoxia you want to make it safe and effective," stated Dr. Kenneth Graham, an Air Locker advisor with more than 30 years of experience with Australian high-performance sports. "Ongoing real-time measurement of oxygen saturation (SpO2) can provide both the participant and instructor with feedback and information on how the person is responding to the hypoxia and, by setting target SpO2 values appropriate to the individual, the exercise and the gains they are after, make the hypoxic exercise sessions both safe and effective."

OxiWear is an ear-wearable pulse oximeter for continuous oxygen monitoring and alerting. The device will be worn during training and provides haptic vibration on the user's ear at user-set thresholds. Continuous SpO2 data collected throughout provides improved performance analysis and recovery data. The real-time user data collection on the mobile application is transferred to the studio performance dashboard that will preemptively guide Air Locker instructors to ensure member safety.

"We are excited to partner with Air Locker Training. We've been impressed with their proactive and innovative approach, offering high-altitude training for anyone, regardless of geographic location. Their mission of helping members expand their healthspan without limiting it to fitness, aligns with OxiWear's mission," stated Shavini Fernando, founder and CEO of OxiWear. "We created OxiWear to offer continuous oxygen monitoring and low oxygen alerting. We are pleased to see its fitness and wellness applications to improve overall health outcomes."

About Air Locker Training

Air Locker is taking root in a burgeoning industry that encapsulates the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle with strong points of differentiation. Combining science with application, Air Locker brings altitude training and hypoxic therapy to the masses. Altitude is for everyone, and an Air Locker franchise includes a curated portfolio of membership-based revenue opportunities and health and allied service that ensures franchisees can achieve a healthy, rewarding business position and sustained competitive advantage. https://airlockertraining.com/

About OxiWear

OxiWear is committed to reducing patient vulnerability to hypoxic injury through wearable, continuous oxygen monitoring and low-oxygen alerting. Our mission is to increase safety and peace of mind for those prone to silent hypoxia, to reduce healthcare costs, and to save lives. OxiWear was developed in 2019 by Shavini Fernando, a VR/video game and web designer who suffers from pulmonary hypertension as a result of Eisenmenger Syndrome. For more information, visit: https://www.oxiwear.fitness/.

OxiWear (PRNewsfoto/OxiWear)
OxiWear (PRNewsfoto/OxiWear)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxiwear-signs-mou-with-air-locker-training-301685267.html

SOURCE OxiWear

Recommended Stories

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Continues Adding to its Powerful Growth Platform

    NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) has been unstoppable since its formation in 2014. The clean energy infrastructure company has increased its dividend every quarter, growing it by an eye-popping 320% overall. NextEra Energy Partners anticipates growing its payout at a 12% to 15% annual rate through at least 2025.

  • Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The company's stock already lost $10 a share two weeks ago when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 8-5 against approving sabizabulin, Veru's COVID-19 oral therapy, via the Emergency Use Authorization route. It's not the last word, but the FDA usually agrees with advisory panels' votes.

  • Philips Flags Two Additional Issues With Reworked, Placed Ventilators

    Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) flagged further problems with some ventilator machines it had previously replaced. A Philips spokesperson said only Trilogy 100/200 ventilator models were potentially affected. The FDA said the company had notified that the new silicone sound abatement foam, installed in the reworked ventilators to replace the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam, may potentially separate from the plastic backing and could potentially block the air inlet and thus lower th

  • ORMP: Data from NASH Phase 2 Study – Positive Takeaways

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:ORMP READ THE FULL ORMP RESEARCH REPORT Data supports moving ahead with NASH clinical studies… Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has multiple clinical development programs underway. ORMD-0801, ORMP’s lead development candidate, is being tested in diabetes in dual concurrent Phase 3 studies of ORMD-0801 for the treatment of T2D and in NASH. We believe Oramed’s multiple

  • Plus Therapeutics Highlights Updates On Lead Program In Brain Cancer Indications

    Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) presented data from two ongoing trials evaluating its lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic, rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), leptomeningeal metastases (LM). Data from the first oral presentation included the following key findings: In 24 patients with recurrent glioblastoma, a single dose of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda was administered in the dose escalation phase, achieving up to 740 Gray (Gy) of absorbed radiation dose t

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gains 24.2% YTD: What's in Store for 2023?

    Biotech giant Bristol Myers (BMY) outperforms the industry and the S&P 500 Index as Eliquis and Opdivo maintain momentum despite generic competition for Revlimid.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As Covid Rounds The Corner Into An Endemic?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after surging on Moderna's omicron-focused booster shot data? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Japan Approves First Homegrown Covid-19 Antiviral Pill

    The treatment, called Xocova, is made by Shionogi & Co., which plans to seek approval from the FDA for its pill in the U.S.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Surging To A Fresh High On Its Imago Buyout Plans?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company announced its acquisition of Imago, a bone marrow diseases company? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Bruce Lee’s Death Caused by Drinking Too Much Water, Researchers Propose in New Study

    It has been nearly 50 years since Bruce Lee’s death. Theactor and martial arts icon suddenly died on July 20, 1973 in Hong Kong, with officials ruling at the time that the cause was cerebral oedema — brain swelling, amid much speculation. However, a new research paper proposes that Lee’s death was caused by his […]

  • New research claims that drinking too much water killed Bruce Lee

    50 years after the death of Bruce Lee, a team of researchers is taking a second look at the cause. Though Lee’s official cause of death is the result of cerebral edema or brain swelling, what this new research supposes is maybe he didn’t. A research paper from the Clinical Kidney Journal proposes that “the kidney’s inability to excrete excess water killed Bruce Lee.”

  • Drug maker Novo Nordisk invests $744 million to expand Danish plant

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday it plans to invest 5.4 billion Danish crowns ($744 million) to expand its facilities in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. The world's biggest producer of diabetes drugs, Novo said the project is expected to be finalised in 2024 and create about 160 new jobs. The investment would add capacity in research and development for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), the main biologically active components of medicines, to supply its global clinical trials.

  • After Disappointing Confirmatory Study, GSK To Withdraw Approved Blood Cancer Drug In US

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) has initiated the withdrawal process of the U.S. marketing authorization for Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) following the FDA request. This request was based on the previously announced outcome of the DREAMM-3 Phase 3 confirmatory trial, which did not meet the requirements of the FDA Accelerated Approval regulations. Blenrep is a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies. Also see

  • The clitoris has 10,000 nerve endings. Here's why experts say the discovery is 'just the beginning' for sexual health

    The study of the clitoris was able to be done thanks to gender affirming surgeries.

  • Leader of Walmart health business leaves for JPMorgan Chase

    Morgan Health, a business unit of financial services company JPMorgan Chase, focuses on employer-sponsored health care.

  • Merck Strikes $1.35 Billion Deal for Bone-Marrow Disease Drug Developer

    Merck said it will pay $36 a share cash for Imago, which is developing drugs to treat bone-marrow diseases.

  • Theranos scandal: Who is Elizabeth Holmes and why was she on trial?

    "She just seemed absolutely confident of her own brilliance," a Stanford professor remembers of the former student.

  • Researchers Just Found a Link Between Blood Pressure and Dementia—Here's What You Need to Know

    Dementia is one of the scariest conditions associated with aging: According to a recent study from financial services company Edward Jones, 32 percent of retirees say Alzheimer's Disease (the most common form of dementia) is the chronic condition they fear the most. Unfortunately, high blood pressure is also associated with aging, and it can further impact your chances of developing dementia. Research is ongoing when it comes to the link between the two conditions, but recent data suggests that

  • Consuming two tablespoons of honey improves blood sugar and cholesterol levels, study finds

    Raw honey from a single floral source showed the most benefits

  • Six ways to stretch your Medicare dollars

    If you want to save money and still get quality healthcare, consider these options when shopping for your 2023 Medicare Advantage plan.