Oxley Holdings Insiders Added S$2.9m Of Stock To Their Holdings \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Oxley Holdings Limited (SGX:5UX). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oxley Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Chiat Kwong Ching was the biggest purchase of Oxley Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.14). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Oxley Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Oxley Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Oxley Holdings. We can see that Co-Founder Chiat Kwong Ching paid S$2.8m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Oxley Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Oxley Holdings insiders own 82% of the company, currently worth about S$478m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Oxley Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Oxley Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Oxley Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Oxley Holdings has 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

