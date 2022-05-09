U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,086.75
    -32.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,568.00
    -241.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,601.00
    -94.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.90
    -12.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.76
    -1.01 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.20
    -12.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0039 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -1.01 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1700
    +0.6100 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,673.41
    -1,094.49 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    778.73
    -68.73 (-8.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.67
    -16.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Oxurion Announces Top-Line Results from Part A of Phase 2 INTEGRAL Trial Evaluating THR-687 for Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oxurion NV
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TBGNF
Oxurion NV
Oxurion NV


Trial did not demonstrate efficacy on the key clinical endpoints

Oxurion to focus on its Phase 2 development program for THR-149

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, USMAY 9, 20228:30 AM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announces top-line results from Part A of its Phase 2 trial (“INTEGRAL”) of THR-687, an integrin antagonist, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). The Part A data showed THR-687 to be safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events and none of the patients required rescue medication through Month 3, however, there was insufficient evidence of efficacy on the key endpoints (Best-Corrected Visual Acuity and Central Subfield Thickness). As a result, Oxurion has decided not to advance THR-687 to Part B of the INTEGRAL trial. The company is therefore fully focused on THR-149 which recently demonstrated a compelling safety and efficacy profile in patients with DME in the first part of the two-part Phase 2 KALAHARI trial. Part B of that trial is currently enrolling patients in the US and Europe.

The INTEGRAL trial is a two-part, randomized, prospective, multicenter trial assessing multiple injections of THR-687 in treatment naïve DME patients. The Part A endpoints were safety (n = 16) and efficacy (n = 14), with two dose levels of THR-687 (1.2mg and 2.0mg) each administered in three monthly IVT injections. Patients are being followed-up until month six of Part A of the trial, and we look forward to presenting the full data set at an upcoming medical conference.

Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, Nevada, US, comments: "We are disappointed that the top-line results in the dose selection phase of the INTEGRAL trial did not meet the key efficacy endpoints, despite promising data in the Phase 1 trial. Novel mechanisms, like THR-687 and THR-149, remain an important opportunity to address the significant unmet medical needs for our patients with DME. Following the impressive data presented at Angiogenesis this year from the Phase 2 Part A KALAHARI trial for THR-149 in DME, I am looking forward to seeing the Part B data expected next year."

Tom Graney, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Oxurion, comments: “While we had hoped for a better outcome for the patients in the INTEGRAL trial, we remain committed to developing new treatments to address the substantial unmet needs that remain in retinal diseases. We are excited about the potential of THR-149, a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor, to provide a novel, first-in-class therapeutic for the up to 50% of DME patients who suboptimally respond to the current standard of care and have limited treatment options. We look forward to sharing the topline results of Part B of the Phase 2 trial in mid-2023. He added, “As we discontinue our development of THR-687, we will explore potential partnership opportunities for the asset. Additionally, we are undertaking a thorough review of our capital and resource allocation plans to ensure that they are aligned with our objective of maximizing value creation for all stakeholders.

About Oxurion
Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.
Important information about forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For more information, please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com



Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

US
Conway Communications
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com





Westwicke, an ICR Company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in May

    Prosper Junior Bakiny (Novo Nordisk): For the past several decades, Novo Nordisk has been a leader in the market for diabetes drugs. As of February 2022, the company held a 30.5% share of the diabetes care market, an increase from the 29.3% slice of the pie it had in February 2021. Novo Nordisk's dominance in this therapeutic area is one reason it has outperformed the broader market in each of the past one, five, 10, and 20 years.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Snags Another Approval for This Mega-Blockbuster Drug

    Last month, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) third-best-selling drug, Opdivo, in conjunction with chemotherapy, was given the nod by the European Commission (EC) to treat patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Let's dive into the data from the combo's phase 3 clinical trial results and the European Union esophageal cancer market to find an answer. Esophageal cancer is a form of cancer that originates in the esophagus, which is a tube that stretches from the throat to the stomach.

  • Signs You've Already Had COVID, According to Johns Hopkins

    From the beginning of the pandemic, one of the most-watched resources on COVID-19 was the coronavirus dashboard maintained by Johns Hopkins, which tracked the rise in cases as the virus spread across the country. Researchers at the institution are now studying "long COVID," or lingering signs of the illness, and a study published this week shed some light on one of the most common and strange. These are some of the signs you might experience with long COVID, according to Johns Hopkins doctors. R

  • Husband Sues California Hospital For The 'Culture of Racism' That Led To The Death Of His Wife During Labor

    Just over six years ago, a soon to be mother of two died in the operating room only 17 minutes after delivering the second child born to her and her husband, Charles Johnson IV. According to the CDC, Black women die at rates three times higher than that of white mothers during childbirth, and Johnson is unwilling to let his wife become a statistic without due justice. He is suing Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for what he says is the culture of racism within the institution that led to her death.

  • Is Gilead Sciences Too Dependent On These 2 Areas of Its Business?

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) hasn't been much of a growth stock in recent years. While revenue from COVID-19 drug remdesivir, which is sold under the brand name Veklury, did give the company a boost last year, that boost might not last for long as the pandemic shifts. Apart from Veklury, Gilead's core business revolves around HIV drugs.

  • Don't Do This or You Risk Visceral Fat, Studies Show

    Visceral fat, also known as abdominal fat, belly fat, or the "beer belly," is not a good look. But it's even more hazardous to your health. Because of where visceral fat sits—deep within the abdomen, underneath the muscle—it can release damaging toxins and hormones into the liver, pancreas, and intestine, preventing those vital organs from functioning properly and raising your risk of disease. As complicated as that may sound, visceral fat is not an exotic thing. Many of us are carrying too much

  • Doing This at Night Hurts Your Heart, Experts Warn

    There are a number of factors that contribute to your heart health. But while we all have a general understanding of how our diet and activity level comes into play, what about when you're inactive? According to medical experts, something you're doing at night could be impacting your health and increasing your risk of cardiovascular disease. Read on to find out what you may want to change about your nightly routine.READ THIS NEXT: If You Notice This in Your Legs, Get Checked for Heart Failure. O

  • Is This Growth Stock Defeated After Collapsing 22% in a Year?

    With its shares down by more than 22% in the last 12 months, it's clear that Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) isn't the high-flying growth stock that it used to be. Since its failed attempt over the last year to get its fiercely criticized Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm approved for sale, the company's troubles have turned from bad to worse. Revenue and earnings from its core drug products are both down sharply over the last three years.

  • The Mindset Shift That Helped Me Lose 30 Pounds and Get Shredded

    "I'd tried every diet and was working out six times a week, but didn't see results until I changed the way I think."

  • If You're Over 50, Sleeping With This Item Can Prevent Night Sweats

    Tossing and turning in damp bed sheets. Waking up feeling drenched. The need to shower ASAP when you get out of bed. It's all because of those dreaded night sweats. Does this sound familiar to you? There are nearly 110,000 Google searches a month in the U.S. for "night sweats," and that's not counting the tens of thousands of people searching for "night sweats causes" or "sweating in sleep." Suffice it to say, it's a sticky issue—especially if you're over 50. Read on to find out the common cause

  • These 6 Signs are Indicators of Dementia, Say Experts

    Dementia is a progressive brain disorder whose most common form in Alzheimer's disease. Dementia currently affects more than six million people nationwide, and those numbers are expected to increase as the population grows older. (Age is the #1 risk factor for dementia.) Although the prospect may be scary, it's important to remain alert to the potential signs of dementia in yourselves or loved ones, so treatment and care plans can begin. These are six key signs that are indicators of dementia, a

  • House Republican supports abortion exceptions for rape, citing personal experience

    Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) on Sunday said she supports exceptions to abortion bans in cases of rape and incest and to save the life of the mother, citing her personal experience with rape when she was a young girl. Asked if she thinks exceptions to abortion bans for victims of rape and incest should…

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Very Contagious" Warning

    COVID cases are rising yet again in America, with 66,000 daily, and deaths climbing 30% as well. Overall, more than 1 million Americans have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. In response, Dr. Ashish Jha, the white House COVID Response Coordinator, appeared on the Today Show. Read on to hear his warning about the "very contagious" new variant that's causing the spread in cases. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Alread

  • Jameela Jamil celebrates gaining 10 pounds as she addresses Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner 'publicly bragging about their fast weight loss'

    "I am bragging that I gained 10 lbs. And I love it," Jamil wrote in a post celebrating her curves and speaking out about "fast weight loss."

  • Hundreds of Suicidal Teens Sleep in Emergency Rooms. Every Night.

    On a rainy Thursday evening last spring, a 15-year-old girl was rushed by her parents to the emergency department at Boston Children’s Hospital. She had marks on both wrists from self-harm and a recent suicide attempt, and earlier that day she confided to her pediatrician that she planned to try again. At the ER, a doctor examined her and explained to her parents that she was not safe to go home. “But I need to be honest with you about what’s likely to unfold,” the doctor added. The best place f

  • This Calisthenics Workout Can Help You Clock More Miles—No Equipment Required

    Here’s how you can use this calisthenic workout to improve your cycling performance.

  • ‘Forever chemicals’ found in nearly 60% of children’s ‘waterproof’ or ‘stain-resistant’ textiles

    A study found PFAS substances in clothing, pillow protectors, bedding and furniture, some labeled ‘environmentally friendly’ Toxic PFAS chemicals, which have been linked to cancer and a range of other health problems, have been found in children’s products such as bedding. Photograph: Colorblind Images LLC/Getty Images Nearly 60% of children’s textiles labeled “waterproof”, “stain-resistant”, or “environmentally friendly” that were tested as part of a new study contained toxic PFAS substances kn

  • Magic Johnson gives his opinion on LeBron James trade rumors

    Lakers legend Magic Johnson talked about what he thinks his old team should do with LeBron James.

  • The FDA has restricted the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. What you need to know about side effects

    The FDA is recommending those 18 and older to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.

  • Republicans Double Down On Reversing Abortion Rights, Offer Hearts To Pregnant Women

    Gov. Tate Reeves said he's "empathetic" to women "in very difficult times and very difficult decisions.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said his "heart goes out to them."