Oxurion Announces Upcoming Pre-Clinical Data Presentation on THR-687 for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema at the 2022 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

Oxurion NV
·4 min read
Oxurion NV
Oxurion NV

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – 11 April 2022 – 7.00 AM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, will be presenting pre-clinical data from a study evaluating THR-687 for treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting being held in Denver, Colorado on May 1-4th and virtually on May 11-12th. The presentation will review pre-clinical data supporting THR-687 providing protection against retinal vascular permeability, inflammation and reactive gliosis in the diabetic rat.

THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients and may have the potential to deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients with wet macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (ME-RVO). Oxurion is currently evaluating THR-687 in a two-part Phase 2 clinical trial (“INTEGRAL”) in patients with DME. Part A dose optimization data from the INTEGRAL trial is anticipated in the first half of 2022. If successful, the efficacy and safety of THR-687 versus aflibercept (the current standard of care) will be evaluated in Part B of the INTEGRAL Phase 2 clinical trial in both treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced patients with DME. The pre-clinical data supports the view that THR-687 provides protection in the diabetic rat against retinal vascular permeability, inflammation and reactive gliosis.

Details of the presentation:

TITLE: THR-687, a potent pan-RGD integrin antagonist, protects against retinal vascular permeability, inflammation and reactive gliosis in the diabetic rat

PRESENTER: Tine Van Bergen, Senior Scientist, Oxurion NV

PRESENTATION DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 12:47 p.m. ET

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (ME-RVO). Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients as well as wet AMD and potentially ME-RVO. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com



Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 479 783583
michael.dillen@oxurion.com



EU
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 203 928 6900
oxurion@medistrava.com




US
ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com



