U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,353.00
    -67.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,116.50
    -9.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.90
    -9.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.12
    -1.32 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1790
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.70
    +1.11 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3560
    -0.2140 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,434.49
    +1,237.80 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.67
    +77.18 (+6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.22
    -38.49 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Oxurion NV - Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics highlights desirable PK/PD profiles of THR-687 and THR-149

Oxurion NV
·4 min read

THR-149 and THR-687 show targeted activity in the eye following intravitreal injection with low systemic exposure

Novel pharmacokinetic models developed by Oxurion may have broad utility to analyze systemic exposure of a wide variety of drugs delivered in the eye

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – August 16, 2021 – 8.00 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care therapies for retinal vascular disorders, announces the publication of two related papers in the Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics entitled “Systemic exposure following intravitreal administration of therapeutic agents: an integrated pharmacokinetic approach.”

These papers describe the pharmacokinetic properties of THR-149 and THR-687 following intravitreal (IVT) injection in animals and utilize novel pharmacokinetic models developed by Oxurion to accurately assess the systemic levels of these exciting novel drug candidates, which are both in clinical development for diabetic macular edema (DME).
THR-149 is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. With that, THR-149 holds potential to grow the existing $4.5B DME market.

THR-687 is a pan-RGD integrin antagonist initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for treatment of DME patients. In addition, Oxurion believes that THR-687 could deliver improved clinical outcomes to the large number of patients with wet age macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO) which together with DME represents a >$12B market opportunity.

IVT injection remains the preferred route of administration for pharmacological agents intended for the treatment of back of the eye diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The procedure enables drugs to be delivered locally at high concentrations whilst limiting systemic exposure and associated risk of systemic adverse events.

Intravitreally-delivered drugs do, however, enter the general circulation and achieving an accurate understanding of systemic exposure as enabled by these new pharmacokinetic models is pivotal for the evaluation and development of drugs administered in the eye.

Prof Alan Stitt, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Oxurion, said, “These publications in the Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics underline the highly attractive clinical profiles of both THR-149 and THR-687. Both compounds show a short intravitreal half-life but sustained biological activity with low systemic exposure due to their rapid clearance. This enables targeted activity in the eye combined with minimal risk of systemic side effects. The animal models and analytical techniques that we have developed have proven accurate in predicting circulating plasma levels of these novel drug candidates following intravitreal injection, and potentially have broad predictive value for a variety of therapeutics administered by IVT. These publications reflect the calibre and thought leadership of the high-quality science that we are generating at Oxurion.”

Articles can be accessed at:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10928-021-09773-w

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10928-021-09774-9

END

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Wouter Piepers,
Global Head of Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
Tel: +32 478 33 56 32
wouter.piepers@oxurion.com
-

EU
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 20 7638 9571
oxurion@medistrava.com
-
US
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com



About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

  • THR-687 is a pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing THR-687 as a treatment for DME were announced in 2020. Oxurion is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-687 in patients with DME. THR-687 also has the potential to deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients with wet AMD and RVO.

  • THR-149 is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating multiple injections of THR-149 in DME patients previously showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Dose selection data from Part A of the study, which is fully enrolled, is expected in the second half of 2021.

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. could offer COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as soon as this fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

  • 4 Reasons to (Still) Be Optimistic About Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks

    Rumors of the coronavirus's demise have, unfortunately, been very much exaggerated. There's still plenty of upside for companies like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer, (NYSE: PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and a handful of new developments should make investors optimistic about their continued strong performance. The biggest reason to be optimistic about coronavirus vaccine stocks is that they're eventually going to start registering new revenue from sales of booster shots -- once the companies can prove that additional doses will be safe and beneficial, that is.

  • Why Might Cassava Succeed With Its Alzheimer's Drug, When So Many Have Failed?

    Alzheimer's research has been hampered by apparently mistaken ideas about what causes the disease. Cassava has a new theory about what's responsible -- and its drug is showing positive results.

  • Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

    The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your h

  • I'm An Infectious Disease Doctor Yet I Couldn't Protect My Family From The Delta Variant

    "Our only hope for moving into the fall with any degree of normalcy is to better protect unvaccinated kids under 12. Here's what you should know."

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Very Bad" Warning

    The COVID-19 cases are spreading, with some experts predicting we'll soon be back up to more than 200,000 cases a day—a rate we never thought we'd see again since so many people are vaccinated. The problem? So many aren't. So how can you keep yourself and any innocent children safe? Michael Osterholm, the director for the Center for Infectious Disease, research and policy at the University of Minnesota, appeared on Meet the Press to deliver some warnings about this "very, very bad" Delta variant

  • UK vaccine mega-factory working on combined flu and Covid jab

    Britain’s vaccine mega-factory will seek to combine flu and Covid jabs into a single shot, in an attempt to speed up booster programmes, its boss has said, adding that the UK’s vaccine stockpile is so big that its services will not be needed until 2022.

  • 3 Disruptive Mental Health Stocks to Consider Buying Before They're Huge

    In any sector with entrenched competitors, there's room for a disruptive upstart to come in and steal oodles of market share. Before patients even get to the front door of the therapy clinic, they've interacted with the company's automated online prep platform, which helps them to get ready for their experience.

  • Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

    Sigga Ella/Bloomberg via GettyIceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks.Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.What’s happening in Iceland right now

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

    With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or r

  • Explainer-Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the U.S.?

    U.S. health officials have authorized https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-fda-authorizes-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-immunocompromised-2021-08-13 a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems, based on evidence that the standard two shots offered less robust protection in such populations. HOW IS IMMUNOCOMPROMISED DEFINED? The Food and Drug Administration updated the emergency use authorization given to the shots from Pfizer, developed with German partner BioNTech, as well as the vaccine from Moderna to allow a third dose for people who have received organ transplants, or those with a similarly weakened immune system.

  • More Idahoans are using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Officials warn it could be dangerous

    The drug is often used as an anti-parasite drug in animals

  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. hits record number

    (Reuters) -The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly the unvaccinated portion of the U.S. population, has caused hospitalizations to spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of pediatric hospitalizations to 1,902 on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Children currently make up about 2.4% of the nation's COVID-19 hospitalizations.

  • Some Bay Area residents now eligible for 3rd COVID vaccine doses

    "This is not something that everyone needs right now. We are really trying to focus on those who, despite having been vaccinated, are still extremely high risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19," said Dr. Tong.

  • FDA Says Immunocompromised Americans Can Now Receive a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

    But who exactly makes the cut? The eligible group is smaller than you'd think.

  • Over 80 Nev. Students Potentially Exposed to COVID After a Parent Sent Their Sick Child to School

    Washoe County Health District officials said they are not currently pursuing charges against the parent at this time

  • The Diet and Workout That Helped Me Lose Fat and Get Jacked in 9 Weeks

    I'm stronger, more energetic, and happier than ever.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket across U.S.

    CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia, where 88% of ICU beds are in use and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

  • More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places

    A rapidly growing number of places across the U.S. are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against COVID-19 to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.

  • 'This was a race and we lost': How US doctors really feel about Covid surge

    Healthcare workers react to the growing rise of Covid patients in US hospitals despite vaccines.