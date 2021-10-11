U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.75
    -5.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,616.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,777.00
    -31.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.30
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    +1.46 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.6690
    +0.4540 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,454.67
    +896.68 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,337.17
    +31.57 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.02
    +395.08 (+1.41%)
     

OXURION - Positive Phase 2 Part A THR-149 data shared at the America Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oxurion NV
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Patients in the highest dose group achieved an overall mean 6.1 letter improvement in Best Corrected Vision (BCVA) at Month 3, of which:

    • 63% showed at least a 5-letter gain

    • 38% achieved at least a 10-letter gain

    • 13% achieved at least a 15-letter gain

  • Oxurion intends to present a more complete data set from Part A of the KALAHARI study at an upcoming leading ophthalmology conference

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – October 11, 2021 – 07.00 AM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, is delighted to announce that further characterization of the BCVA data from the previously reported Part A portion of the Phase 2 (“KALAHARI”) study of THR-149 was shared at the American Society for Retinal Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

THR-149 is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, being developed for the treatment of the 40-50% of DME patients who sub-optimally respond to standard of care anti-VEGF therapy.

As previously announced, results from Part A demonstrated that all dose levels of THR-149 had a favorable safety profile. All adverse events in the study eye were mild to moderate in intensity and no severe ocular adverse events were reported and no inflammation observed.

The highest dose of THR-149 (0.13mg) produced the largest improvement in BCVA, the primary endpoint for registration in DME studies. The highest dose delivered a mean 6.1 letter improvement at Month 3 with no patients requiring rescue medications.

Further characterization of the BCVA data was shared yesterday during ASRS by Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, Nevada, US, I am happy to report that in patients, who had been suboptimally treated with anti-VEGF therapy, the highest dose of THR-149 was able to achieve at least a 5-letter gain in 63% of patients, of these 38% patients achieved at least a 10-letter gain, and 13% saw at least a 15-letter gain. In addition, CST was stable and a change of 13 µm observed at Month 3. These results demonstrate the potential of THR-149 to make a real difference to this patient population, which if left untreated would be expected to see a further deterioration in their vision.

Tom Graney, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Oxurion, comments,
These data provide proof of concept for multiple injections of THR-149, our potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor, in this important underserved DME patient population. We are very excited that in these patients, who currently do not have suitable treatment options, over 60% gained at least a full line improvement in vision from baseline when treated with the highest dose of THR-149.”

In Part B of this study, we hope to confirm THR-149’s ability to address the significant unmet need in this large patient population that experience a suboptimal response to anti-VEGFs and as a result currently lack adequate treatment options.”

Based on the results from Part A of the Phase 2 study, the Company is advancing the high dose of THR-149 (0.13mg) into Part B of the study which will enroll just over one hundred patients who have previously shown a suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy, and where THR-149 will be evaluated against aflibercept, the current standard of care, as the active comparator. Final topline results from the KALAHARI study are expected in mid-2023.

Oxurion intends to present a more complete data set from Part A of the KALAHARI study at an upcoming leading ophthalmology conference.

END

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV



Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com



Michael Dillen
Chief Corporate Development
Tel: +32 479 783583
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

EU
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 20 7638 9571
oxurion@medistrava.com



US
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

  • THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing THR-687 as a treatment for DME were announced in 2020. Oxurion is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (“INTEGRAL”) evaluating THR-687 in patients with DME. THR-687 also has the potential to deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients with wet AMD and RVO.

  • THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (“KALAHARI”) evaluating multiple injections of THR-149 in DME patients previously showing a suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Following positive data from Part A of this Phase 2 study (dose selection), the Company has initiated Part B of the study.

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.




Recommended Stories

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • Better Bet on COVID Pills: Merck or Pfizer?

    Until now, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has reigned in the coronavirus space. The big pharma company is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines and expects its vaccine to generate more than $33 billion in revenue this year. At the same time, Pfizer is testing a coronavirus treatment candidate -- a pill -- in phase 3 trials.

  • Regeneron Could Have a Big Catalyst Coming in 2022

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted their jointly developed cancer drug, Libtayo, for priority review as a treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease continued to worsen during or after chemotherapy treatment. The agency is planning to deliver its decision on Libtayo's fourth cancer indication by Jan. 30.

  • Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

    About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you

  • GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

    Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. Marshall's positions are pushing the first-term senator and obstetrician closer to the medical fringe. Critics say the lawmakers' statements are dangerous and unethical, and that Marshall's medical degree confers a perception of expertise that carries weight with constituents and other members of Congress.

  • Dr. Fauci's Signs You've Already Had COVID

    Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not

  • These 6 Foods Are the Reason You Can't Sleep, According to a Nutritionist

    Can you guess what they are?

  • When Child Care Costs More Than the Mortgage

    GREENSBORO, N.C. — To understand the problems Democrats hope to solve with their supersized plan to make child care better and more affordable, consider the small Southern city of Greensboro, North Carolina, where many parents spend more for care than they do for mortgages, yet teachers get paid like fast-food workers and centers cannot hire enough staff. With its white pillars and soaring steeple, the Friendly Avenue Baptist Church evokes an illusory past when fathers left for work, mothers sta

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This Grim Warning

    With 100,000 COVID cases per day in America, the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending, even though cases may be ebbing. With more than half the country still unvaccinated, there is no end in sight. With this in mind, infectious disease expert Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't

  • Salmonella outbreak, mislabeled food and unsafe levels of lead prompt food recalls

    Shoppers should be on the lookout for some recalled products from Northeast Seafood Products, Simple Mills and Crider Foods.

  • This Coffee Drinking Habit May Help Your Heart, New Study Says

    Multiple studies show that coffee offers benefits to the heart, though research also shows that coffee prepared in certain ways can offer the greatest effects. A new study has identified one particular type of coffee for its potential to ward off cardiovascular disease. Here's what an international team of researchers discovered.For a study published this month in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN (published by the Clinical Society of European Nutrition and Metabolism), researchers from Greec

  • Adele’s workout routine criticised as ‘way too much’ by medical experts

    ‘Working out, I would just feel better,’ says singer

  • CBS News poll: Will parents get their younger kids vaccinated?

    As Americans look toward winter, many would prefer traveling and going out where vaccination requirements are in place.

  • Is there really such a thing as 'mommy brain'?

    My dad was planning a trip to Cannon Beach, a small coastal town in Oregon that I love. Yet when I sat down to email him some recommendations, I drew a blank. I couldn't remember the name of the state park we visited or the breakfast spot we adored. Even the name of the hotel we stayed at eluded me. Since giving birth to my year-old daughter, I've had countless moments like this. I have trouble recalling words, forget to respond to text messages, and even missed an appointment. What I'm experien

  • Daily dose of vitamin C should be doubled after 'shocking' WWII study

    The recommended daily intake for vitamin C should be doubled, scientists have claimed as current levels were informed by a “shocking” Second World War study.

  • 11 more COVID deaths, record 3,703 new cases in Singapore

    The Ministry of Health on Saturday (9 October) confirmed a record 3,703 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, as well as 11 more deaths due to the disease.

  • Crackers sold by Publix, Walmart and others recalled for a possibly ‘serious’ problem

    A packaging mistake with serious consequences to some people caused a recall of crackers sold at Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Kroger and other stores nationwide.

  • Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Painful" Cancers

    Pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared forms of cancer—not only is it one of the deadliest, but it's also one of the most painful. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most painful malignancies," wrote the authors of a study in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. That's because, lacking a routine screening test, pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed after it's advanced, having spread to the abdomen or bones, or pressing against other organs or the spine. The best hope is early

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Alzheimer's, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    For Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, the fight against Alzheimer's disease is personal. His grandfather developed the brain disorder when Gupta was a teenager. Unfortunately, it's an experience that will touch more and more families in the future. The World Health Organization estimates that cases of dementia (of which Alzheimer's is the most common type) will triple by the year 2050, as the population ages. Today, a focus for many health experts is how to

  • The Latest: Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year

    The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.” The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.