U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,523.00
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,122.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,683.75
    +9.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.20
    +3.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.76
    +0.41 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1836
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4220
    +0.1630 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,552.14
    -7,044.46 (-13.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.43
    -199.53 (-14.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

OXURION to Present Clinical and Pre-Clinical Data at Upcoming EURETINA 2021 Virtual Congress

Oxurion NV
·3 min read

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – September 8 – 08.00 AM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, will be presenting preclinical and clinical data from its ongoing development programs, THR-149 and THR-687 as novel treatments for diabetic macular edema (DME) at the EURETINA 2021 Virtual congress. The upcoming annual meeting of the European Society of Retina Specialists is taking place from 9-12 September 2021 and the presentations are as follows:

Prize Papers 7: Vascular Diseases & Diabetic Retinopathy II – THR-149

10th September at 10:00 CEST

10:29 – Targeting plasma kallikrein with a novel bicyclic peptide inhibitor (THR-149) reduces retinal inflammation and reactive gliosis in a diabetic rat model

Presented by Tine Van Bergen, PhD, Oxurion NV, Belgium

10:33 – A Novel Bicyclic Peptide Inhibitor of Plasma Kallikrein, THR-149, for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): Clinical and Pre-Clinical Evidence

Presented by Professor Francesco Bandello, M.D., Department of Ophthalmology, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, University Vita-Salute, Milan, Italy

Follow link for access to full program overview: Prize Papers 7: Vascular Diseases & Diabetic Retinopathy II – EURETINA

Euretina 2021 e-Poster presentation – THR-687

A Phase 1 Study of THR-687, an RGD Integrin Antagonist, for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) in Patients Previously Responsive to anti-VEGF Agents or Corticosteroids

Presented by Raj K. Maturi, M.D., Midwest Eye Institute, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Follow link for access to abstract (p 217) and full overview of Euretina 2021 e-posters:
EURETINA-2021-Virtual-Abstract-Posters-2.pdf (d2jcwvonf1bqhq.cloudfront.net)

END

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Wouter Piepers,
Global Head of Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32
wouter.piepers@oxurion.com


EU
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 20 7638 9571
oxurion@medistrava.com




US
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

  • THR-687 is a pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing THR-687 as a treatment for DME were announced in 2020. Oxurion is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-687 in patients with DME. THR-687 also has the potential to deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients with wet AMD and RVO.

  • THR-149 is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating multiple injections of THR-149 in DME patients previously showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Dose selection data from Part A of the study, which is fully enrolled, is expected in the second half of 2021.

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci Warns You Not to Do This If You Got Moderna

    In mid-August, President Joe Biden announced that a COVID booster program would begin on Sept. 20. "The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot," he said. "This shot will boost your immune response. It will increase your protection from COVID-19. And it's the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arise." But new complications with the booster rollout have emerged in recent weeks. Now, White House chief COVID adviser Anthony F

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • Kate Hudson, 42, Reveals Sculpted Legs And Abs In A Barely There Dress In Venice

    Her famous friends showered her IG with ❤️emojis.

  • BioMarin Stock Fell Because Cancer Concerns Are a New Worry for Gene Therapy

    A handful of mice in one study conducted by the company were found to have liver growths after a year of treatment. Enrollment in a trial in humans is on hold.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Expects to Double Soon

    All three stocks on this list can more than double your money according to investment bank analysts who cover them.

  • If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

    By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data

  • Moderna COVID vaccine may give you more antibodies. What this does and doesn’t mean

    More than 95.5 million Americans have received the Pfizer vaccine and 66 million have received the Moderna shot.

  • MacroGenics stock falls after study shows breast-cancer survival rates for drug didn’t surpass standard treatment

    MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares dropped late Tuesday after the biotech drug developer said its breast-cancer treatment didn’t perform as well as standard treatment in a late-stage clinical study. MacroGenics shares, which had been halted after hours, dropped as much as 20% in the extended session after finishing the regular session down 3.2% at $21.78.

  • Women said the covid vaccine affected their periods. Now more than $1.6 million will go into researching it.

    Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered - earlier, heavier and more painful than usual - after they got their coronavirus vaccinations. Clauson, a 45-year-old who lives in Hudson, Wis., went ahead and got the shot - and, a few days later, also got an earlier and heavier period than she was used to. A few weeks later, in early April, she told The Washington Post that she wa

  • 10 Words From Dr. Fauci That Make Me Optimistic About Moderna's Booster, Even If It's Delayed

    The U.S. is ready to launch its coronavirus vaccine booster program as of Sept. 20. Vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been preparing for this moment for months. The FDA is likely to issue a decision on the Pfizer booster, however.

  • DeSantis Gets Vital History Lesson From Fauci Over 'Completely Incorrect' Vaccine Claim

    The nation's top infectious disease expert broke down why the Florida GOP governor's comments on COVID-19 shots were "not true at all."

  • Amgen, AstraZeneca Tout Additional Data From Asthma Trial With Tezepelumab

    Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced new data from the NAVIGATOR Phase 3 trial evaluating tezepelumab in patients who also have nasal polyps, a common complication of respiratory disease. New data demonstrated that tezepelumab reduced exacerbations and improved lung function and nasal symptoms in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma and comorbid nasal polyps. Amgen is developing Tezepelumab in collaboration with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN). At the 52-week mark, tezepelumab patients showed t

  • Mental health breaks: Why more companies should follow Nike and Bumble

    'Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work,' said a Nike senior manager.

  • Statera BioPharma: The Ticker Formerly Known as CBLI

    On September 1, 2021, Cytocom officially became listed as Statera BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB), as it updated its ticker symbol from CLBI to STAB within the Nasdaq markets. This change in name comes as a natural progression, as the company shifts gears toward placing a more strategic focus on restoring total immune health — including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis, blood disorders like anemia and lupus, even cancer and various other infectious

  • A Big Pharma CEO Is Battling Wall Street’s Most Feared Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- One afternoon in mid-April, Emma Walmsley, the chief executive officer of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, logged into what could be one of the most important video conferences of her career. A few days earlier Elliott Investment Management, the U.S.-based activist fund, had contacted the drugmaker’s chairman, Jonathan Symonds, with some alarming news. Without GSK’s knowledge, Elliott had been quietly buying up billions of dollars of its shares. Now Gordon Singer, a managing partner at the fi

  • New KY coronavirus cases still growing, but rate of increase appears to be slowing

    Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,356 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday and five deaths as lawmakers worked in Frankfort to limit his executive authority to enact future statewide mask mandates.

  • COVID Symptoms That May Last Forever

    Soon after the COVID pandemic began, doctors made a concerning discovery: Some people diagnosed with COVID-19 were clearing the virus after a short time, but they weren't feeling better. It's dubbed "long COVID," and online support groups, researchers and government-funded groups are scrambling to figure out what causes it and develop effective treatments or cures. Answers and relief for the chronically sick are in short supply right now. Also scary: "None of us can predict who's going to have p

  • 75% of U.S. adults have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine - CDC

    75% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The United States has administered 375,995,378 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning, and distributed 450,122,155 doses. Those figures are up from the 374,488,924 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 4.

  • Fauci says DeSantis is 'completely incorrect' for asserting one's vaccination doesn't affect others

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is "completely incorrect" for asserting the effects of someone's COVID-19 vaccination status does not extend to others.

  • Covid booster jab campaign may not be needed, says Astra boss

    Booster jabs may not be needed for everyone in the UK and rushing into a nationwide rollout of third doses risks piling extra pressure on the NHS, the heads of AstraZeneca have warned.