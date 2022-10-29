U.S. markets closed

ALL OXY® ACNE TREATMENTS ARE NOW DERMATOLOGIST-RECOMMENDED, GENTLER ON SKIN, AND MORE SOOTHING THAN EVER

·2 min read

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost 50 years, OXY® Skin Care has been a trusted brand that has helped build the confidence of those with acne-prone skin. Today, OXY® Skin Care is proud to announce that the entire line of effective acne treatments is now Dermatologist-Recommended and delivers gentle & soothing skin care. Formulated to be strong and effective yet gentle on skin, OXY® Skincare products promise clear, healthy skin at affordable price points.

OXY® Dermatologist-Recommended Acne Treatments
OXY® Dermatologist-Recommended Acne Treatments

  • The OXY® Advanced Care™ with Prebiotics line is uniquely formulated with plant-based prebiotics that rebalance the skin's microbiome and promote healthy skin. Each product is powered by micronized benzoyl peroxide that has been shown to effectively reduce acne lesions caused by C.acnes while not disrupting or causing an imbalance in the other bacterial species on the skin1. Also, OXY® Advanced Care™ Rapid Spot Treatment with Prebiotics is clinically proven to work up to 6x faster2 and is designed for all skin tones.

  • OXY® Cleansing Acne Pads contain clinically proven Salicylic Acid to unclog pores, exfoliate skin, and treat and help prevent acne to allow skin to heal. Quickly and conveniently wipe away dirt, oil, and bacteria with either formula, specially designed to either retexturize and brighten skin while reducing the appearance of acne marks or a pore-cleansing formula that goes deep to help prevent acne before it starts.

  • Designed with an e­ffective combination of Hyaluronic Acid plus dermatologist-recommended acne medications, OXY® Total Care® eliminates acne, smooths, and hydrates all skin types at any age.

The full line of effective OXY Acne Treatments is now Dermatologist-Recommended and delivers gentle, soothing skin care

No matter your skin type or severity of acne, you can be confident that Dermatologist-Recommended OXY® Skin Care can help on your journey towards clearer, healthier skin.

OXY® Acne Treatments are now available nationwide at major retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite-Aid, Kroger and others. Also available online at OXYSkincare.com, Amazon.com, and on FSAStore.com.

1)Ahluwalia, J., Borok, J., Haddock, E.S., Ahluwalia, R.S., Schwartz, E.W., Hosseini, D., Amini, S., Eichenfield, L.F. (2019). The microbiome in preadolescent acne: Assessment and prospective analysis of the influence of benzoyl peroxide. Pediatr Dermatol. 36:200-206.

2)Clinical study compared OXY® Rapid Spot Treatment Lotion versus previous formulation

OXY® Acne Treatment Logo
OXY® Acne Treatment Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-oxy-acne-treatments-are-now-dermatologist-recommended-gentler-on-skin-and-more-soothing-than-ever-301662912.html

SOURCE The Mentholatum Company

