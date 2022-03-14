Oxygen Free Copper Market Size to Grow by USD 5.87 bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxygen Free Copper Market by Application (Electronics and electrical, High-tech and telecom, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the oxygen-free copper market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.87 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

The untapped applications of OFC are driving the oxygen-free copper market growth. According to the IEA, global electricity demand increased by 4.5% in 2021, which was almost five times greater than the decline in 2020. Power plants, including both fossil fuel-based and renewable-based, require OFC wires, strips, and bus bars. Therefore, with the growing demand for energy and new power plant installations, the demand for OFC is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The slowdown of the global automotive industry is one of the factors hindering the oxygen-free copper market growth. For instance, Germany, Canada, and Slovenia experienced a decline in the production of cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) by 3%, 16%, and 32%, respectively, in 2021 compared with 2020. Similarly, the US, Poland, and Mexico witnessed a decline in the production of cars by 16%, 12%, and 23%, respectively, in 2021 when compared with the previous year. China and Canada saw a decline in the production of heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) by 9% each in 2021 when compared to 2020. Thus, the slowdown in global automotive production has had a negative impact on the growth of the global oxygen-free copper market. These factors can pose a challenge to market vendors during the forecast period.

The oxygen-free copper market report is segmented by application into electronics and electrical, high-tech and telecom, and others. The electronics and electrical segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will be the leading region with 74% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for oxygen-free copper in APAC.

Oxygen Free Copper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurubis AG, Aviva Metals Inc., Citizen Metalloys Ltd., Cupori Oy, Farmers Copper LTD., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Neomaterial Ltd., Hussey Copper, JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KME Germany GmbH, Metrod Holdings Berhad, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Sam Dong America, Sequoia Brass and Copper., Shanghai Metal Corp., Tranect Ltd., Watteredge LLC, Wieland-Werke AG, and Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

