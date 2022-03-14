U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

Oxygen Free Copper Market Size to Grow by USD 5.87 bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxygen Free Copper Market by Application (Electronics and electrical, High-tech and telecom, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oxygen Free Copper Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oxygen Free Copper Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the oxygen-free copper market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.87 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenge

The untapped applications of OFC are driving the oxygen-free copper market growth. According to the IEA, global electricity demand increased by 4.5% in 2021, which was almost five times greater than the decline in 2020. Power plants, including both fossil fuel-based and renewable-based, require OFC wires, strips, and bus bars. Therefore, with the growing demand for energy and new power plant installations, the demand for OFC is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The slowdown of the global automotive industry is one of the factors hindering the oxygen-free copper market growth. For instance, Germany, Canada, and Slovenia experienced a decline in the production of cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) by 3%, 16%, and 32%, respectively, in 2021 compared with 2020. Similarly, the US, Poland, and Mexico witnessed a decline in the production of cars by 16%, 12%, and 23%, respectively, in 2021 when compared with the previous year. China and Canada saw a decline in the production of heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) by 9% each in 2021 when compared to 2020. Thus, the slowdown in global automotive production has had a negative impact on the growth of the global oxygen-free copper market. These factors can pose a challenge to market vendors during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The oxygen-free copper market report is segmented by application into electronics and electrical, high-tech and telecom, and others. The electronics and electrical segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will be the leading region with 74% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for oxygen-free copper in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Copper Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cobalt Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Oxygen Free Copper Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.01

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 74%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aurubis AG, Aviva Metals Inc., Citizen Metalloys Ltd., Cupori Oy, Farmers Copper LTD., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Neomaterial Ltd., Hussey Copper, JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KME Germany GmbH, Metrod Holdings Berhad, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Sam Dong America, Sequoia Brass and Copper., Shanghai Metal Corp., Tranect Ltd., Watteredge LLC, Wieland-Werke AG, and Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 High-tech and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aviva Metals Inc.

  • 10.4 Citizen Metalloys Ltd.

  • 10.5 Cupori Oy

  • 10.6 JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp.

  • 10.7 KGHM Polska Miedz SA

  • 10.8 KME Germany GmbH

  • 10.9 Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

  • 10.10 Sam Dong America

  • 10.11 Wieland-Werke AG

  • 10.12 Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxygen-free-copper-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-87-bn--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301501026.html

SOURCE Technavio

