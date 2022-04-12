Oxygen Market Report: Size, Production, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Oxygen - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



EU Oxygen Market Statistics

Imports $142.5 Million USD Exports $147.8 Million USD Top Importers Netherlands, Germany, France Top Exporters Belgium, France, Italy

In 2021, the EU oxygen market was finally on the rise to reach $2.3B for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. In general, consumption, however, recorded a slight curtailment. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when the market value increased by 22% year-to-year. As a result, consumption reached the peak level of $3.4B. from 2009 to 2021, the growth of the market declined. Figures in this report refer to oxygen sold as a commercial product. REQUEST FREE DATA

Oxygen Consumption in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of oxygen consumption in 2021 were the Netherlands (3B cubic meters), France (2.5B cubic meters) and Italy (2.3B cubic meters), with a combined 42% share of total consumption. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, Germany ($353M), France ($320M) and Italy ($311M) were the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, together accounting for 43% of the total market. These countries were followed by Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Finland and Austria, which together accounted for a further 43%. REQUEST FREE DATA

Oxygen Production in the EU

In 2021, production of oxygen was finally on the rise to reach 19B cubic meters for the first time since 2017, thus ending a three-year declining trend. Overall, production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2017 when the production volume increased by 11% year-to-year. The volume of production peaked at 21B cubic meters in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, production failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, oxygen production stood at $2.1B in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production, however, showed a slight curtailment. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of 31% y-o-y. As a result, production attained the peak level of $3.6B. from 2009 to 2021, production growth remained at a lower figure.

Production by Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of oxygen production in 2021 were the Netherlands (2.9B cubic meters), France (2.6B cubic meters) and Italy (2.3B cubic meters), with a combined 42% share of total production.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of oxygen production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by the Netherlands, while oxygen production for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Oxygen Exports in the EU

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was significant growth in overseas shipments of oxygen, when their volume increased by 7.5% to 838M cubic meters. In general, exports recorded a measured expansion from 2007 to 2021. Over the period under review, exports hit record highs at 978M cubic meters in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, oxygen exports soared to $148M in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% from 2007 to 2021.

Exports by Country

Belgium was the largest exporting country with an export of around 336M cubic meters, which recorded 40% of total volume. France (134M cubic meters) held the second position in the ranking, distantly followed by Poland (49M cubic meters), Germany (46M cubic meters) and Austria (41M cubic meters). All these countries together held near 32% share of total exports. The Czech Republic (36M cubic meters), Portugal (33M cubic meters), Croatia (28M cubic meters), Italy (28M cubic meters), Bulgaria (15M cubic meters), Spain (13M cubic meters) and Slovenia (13M cubic meters) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Belgium ($43M) remains the largest oxygen supplier in the EU, comprising 29% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by France ($18M), with a 12% share of total supplies. It was followed by Italy, with an 8.9% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in Belgium totaled +2.4%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: France (-3.2% per year) and Italy (+6.9% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The oxygen export price in the EU stood at $0.2 per cubic meter in 2021, with an increase of 18% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Spain ($0.6 per cubic meter), while Belgium ($0.1 per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Austria, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Oxygen Imports in the EU

In 2021, after three years of decline, there was significant growth in purchases abroad of oxygen, when their volume increased by 38% to 684M cubic meters. Total imports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.3% over the last fourteen-year period.

In value terms, oxygen imports surged to $143M in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

The purchases of the three major importers of oxygen, namely Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, represented more than half of total volume. It was distantly followed by Slovakia (54M cubic meters) and the Czech Republic (33M cubic meters), together constituting a 13% share of total imports. Slovenia (30M cubic meters), Greece (27M cubic meters), France (20M cubic meters), Croatia (19M cubic meters), Belgium (17M cubic meters), Portugal (14M cubic meters), Bulgaria (13M cubic meters) and Hungary (11M cubic meters) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the largest oxygen importing markets in the EU were the Netherlands ($31M), Germany ($26M) and France ($15M), together accounting for 50% of total imports. These countries were followed by Luxembourg, Slovakia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia, Portugal, Bulgaria and Hungary, which together accounted for a further 36%.

Croatia saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, among the main importing countries during 2007-2021, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the oxygen import price in the EU amounted to $0.2 per cubic meter, approximately reflecting the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was France ($0.7 per cubic meter), while Luxembourg ($0.1 per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Luxembourg, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

