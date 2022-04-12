U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,197.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,017.50
    +17.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.70
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.28
    +2.99 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.60
    +7.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.47
    +3.31 (+15.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2998
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6100
    +0.2250 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,198.64
    -1,735.84 (-4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.52
    -45.65 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.72
    -30.59 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Oxygen Market Report: Size, Production, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·6 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Air Liquide, Linde, Air Products, BASF SE, Alcogroup S.A., Assogastecnici, BOC Ltd., BTG-GTB, Buse Gas B.V., Carbagas, IGV, Irish Oxygen Company, Strabenz Plini, Messer, Nippon Gases, Oxygen & Argon Works Ltd, Shell Global Solutions International, SIAD, SOL, Chemicals Inc., National Oxygen Ltd., Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd., Gagan Gases Ltd., Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd., Airgas, Inox Air Products, Atul Oxygen Company, Aims Industries, PK Carbonics, Vinayak Air Products, Scoop Industries, Hiltone, Raj Gas Industries, Kashmir Gases, Universal Air Products, Popular Carbonic, Raigad Carbides

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Oxygen - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Oxygen Market Statistics

Imports

$142.5 Million USD

Exports

$147.8 Million USD

Top Importers

Netherlands, Germany, France

Top Exporters

Belgium, France, Italy

In 2021, the EU oxygen market was finally on the rise to reach $2.3B for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. In general, consumption, however, recorded a slight curtailment. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when the market value increased by 22% year-to-year. As a result, consumption reached the peak level of $3.4B. from 2009 to 2021, the growth of the market declined. Figures in this report refer to oxygen sold as a commercial product. REQUEST FREE DATA

Oxygen Consumption in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of oxygen consumption in 2021 were the Netherlands (3B cubic meters), France (2.5B cubic meters) and Italy (2.3B cubic meters), with a combined 42% share of total consumption. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, Germany ($353M), France ($320M) and Italy ($311M) were the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, together accounting for 43% of the total market. These countries were followed by Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Finland and Austria, which together accounted for a further 43%. REQUEST FREE DATA

Oxygen Production in the EU

In 2021, production of oxygen was finally on the rise to reach 19B cubic meters for the first time since 2017, thus ending a three-year declining trend. Overall, production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2017 when the production volume increased by 11% year-to-year. The volume of production peaked at 21B cubic meters in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, production failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, oxygen production stood at $2.1B in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production, however, showed a slight curtailment. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of 31% y-o-y. As a result, production attained the peak level of $3.6B. from 2009 to 2021, production growth remained at a lower figure.

Production by Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of oxygen production in 2021 were the Netherlands (2.9B cubic meters), France (2.6B cubic meters) and Italy (2.3B cubic meters), with a combined 42% share of total production.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of oxygen production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by the Netherlands, while oxygen production for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Oxygen Exports in the EU

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was significant growth in overseas shipments of oxygen, when their volume increased by 7.5% to 838M cubic meters. In general, exports recorded a measured expansion from 2007 to 2021. Over the period under review, exports hit record highs at 978M cubic meters in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, oxygen exports soared to $148M in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% from 2007 to 2021.

Exports by Country

Belgium was the largest exporting country with an export of around 336M cubic meters, which recorded 40% of total volume. France (134M cubic meters) held the second position in the ranking, distantly followed by Poland (49M cubic meters), Germany (46M cubic meters) and Austria (41M cubic meters). All these countries together held near 32% share of total exports. The Czech Republic (36M cubic meters), Portugal (33M cubic meters), Croatia (28M cubic meters), Italy (28M cubic meters), Bulgaria (15M cubic meters), Spain (13M cubic meters) and Slovenia (13M cubic meters) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Belgium ($43M) remains the largest oxygen supplier in the EU, comprising 29% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by France ($18M), with a 12% share of total supplies. It was followed by Italy, with an 8.9% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in Belgium totaled +2.4%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: France (-3.2% per year) and Italy (+6.9% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The oxygen export price in the EU stood at $0.2 per cubic meter in 2021, with an increase of 18% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Spain ($0.6 per cubic meter), while Belgium ($0.1 per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Austria, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Oxygen Imports in the EU

In 2021, after three years of decline, there was significant growth in purchases abroad of oxygen, when their volume increased by 38% to 684M cubic meters. Total imports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.3% over the last fourteen-year period.

In value terms, oxygen imports surged to $143M in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

The purchases of the three major importers of oxygen, namely Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, represented more than half of total volume. It was distantly followed by Slovakia (54M cubic meters) and the Czech Republic (33M cubic meters), together constituting a 13% share of total imports. Slovenia (30M cubic meters), Greece (27M cubic meters), France (20M cubic meters), Croatia (19M cubic meters), Belgium (17M cubic meters), Portugal (14M cubic meters), Bulgaria (13M cubic meters) and Hungary (11M cubic meters) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the largest oxygen importing markets in the EU were the Netherlands ($31M), Germany ($26M) and France ($15M), together accounting for 50% of total imports. These countries were followed by Luxembourg, Slovakia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia, Portugal, Bulgaria and Hungary, which together accounted for a further 36%.

Croatia saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, among the main importing countries during 2007-2021, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the oxygen import price in the EU amounted to $0.2 per cubic meter, approximately reflecting the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was France ($0.7 per cubic meter), while Luxembourg ($0.1 per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Luxembourg, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Oxygen.

Related Links

Oxygen Market

Nitrogen Market

Argon Market

Rare Gases Market

Ammonium Chloride Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Natural Gas Is Flying High Even as Oil’s Rally Stalls

    Oil prices have faded, and are now nearly back to where they traded before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The dynamic has had a major impact on stocks, with natural gas producers outperforming companies that produce more oil. In the past month, Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) is down 0.7% and ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded flat, while natural gas producer EQT (EQT) is up 45% and Southwestern Energy (SWN) has risen 44%.

  • Applied Materials has big plans for its Fremont footprint

    The publicly traded Santa Clara company leased 210,000 square feet of space in Fremont last year. Now its plans for the site are coming into focus.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Crude Oil Market Swings From Chaos to Calm as War Shock Ebbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global crude markets have swung from chaos to calm in just a few weeks as frenzied trading and a run-up in prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gives way to a return to more normal conditions.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be S

  • OPEC tells EU it's not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more. European Union officials held talks in Vienna with representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid calls for the group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. "We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources. More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported. Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

  • Kyowa Kirin, Ardelyx Amend Tenapanor Pact In Cardiorenal Disorders

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has amended its license agreement, initially executed in 2017, granting Kyowa Kirin exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Ardelyx's tenapanor for cardiorenal diseases, including hyperphosphatemia, in Japan. Under the agreement, considering a reduction in the royalty rate due Ardelyx upon net sales in Japan, Kyowa Kirin has agreed to pay Ardelyx up to an additional $40 million, payable in two tranches. The first payment is due following Kyowa Kirin's filing with

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in April

    Of course, the biggest influence on gas prices is the price of oil, and there, too, the oil companies have little say. It's a global commodity, and trading on world markets based on supply and demand determines how much a barrel of oil costs. Energy stocks were among the best performers in 2021, with exchange-traded funds rising 41%, compared to a 27% gain by the S&P 500.

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • More US infrastructure, less flaring among keys to solving Europe's energy crisis, execs say

    “There's a spotlight on gas and the benefit and usage of it globally — not necessarily as a commodity, but as a necessity,” said Emily McClain, vice president of gas markets at Rystad Energy.

  • People-first culture is vital to Marriott’s 25-year run as one of the 100 Best Companies

    While the hospitality industry struggled during the pandemic, Marriott International still focused on its number-one asset: its employees.

  • Can Maduro Meet His Wildly Ambitious Crude Oil Production Targets?

    Venezuela’s oil industry is slowly ramping up production, but it may not be enough to meet President Maduro’s wildly ambitious output goals

  • JetBlue, Alaska Airlines cut summer flights, Coinbase faces hurdles in India, Scottie Scheffler wins Masters

    Notable business headlines include JetBlue and Alaska Airlines slashing summer flight schedules due to staffing and weather issues, coinbase suspends crypto payments in India, and Scott Sheffler winning the 2022 Masters Tournament.

  • China Port Congestion Leaves Everything From Grains to Metals Stranded

    (Bloomberg) -- Dotting the sea off Chinese ports are 477 bulk cargo ships waiting to deliver resources from metal ore to grain into the country.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse Iceland Hit by Lack of ElectricityQueues of vessel

  • Crude Oil Markets Threatening Major Breakdown

    The crude oil markets have fallen again on Monday to threaten the uptrend line that has been so important this year.