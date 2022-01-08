Oxylabs Sues Bright Data In Patent Infringement Case

Oxylabs filed a lawsuit concerning Bright Data's (formerly Luminati Networks Ltd.) infringement on Oxylabs' Smart Proxy Rotator and web script management patents

MARSHALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Oxylabs , a leading global provider of premium proxies and data scraping solutions for large-scale public web data extraction, claims that Bright Data has been infringing upon three patents.

Oxylabs has filed the lawsuit against Bright Data given Oxylabs' belief that its competitor infringes on Oxylabs' patents claiming Smart Proxy Rotator and web script management technologies for the provisioning of web scraping and other business services.

To promote fair, transparent, and legal marketplace practices, Oxylabs seeks to redress the injuries it has suffered and hold Bright Data accountable for its actions. Julius Cerniauskas, Oxylabs' Chief Executive Officer, has commented on the issue:

"Oxylabs is committed to principles of ethics and fairness in the proxy marketplace. That includes respecting valid intellectual property rights. With this lawsuit, we have made it known to Bright Data that it must respect Oxylabs' existing and growing patent portfolio. We believe that Bright Data's unfair business practices stifle innovation and competition, leading to potential market monopolization."

Oxylabs believes that the resolution of this patent-infringement case will result in justice and will restore balance to the market, benefitting all stakeholders of the proxy industry.

The company will continue to protect its technology and reputation utilizing further legal action if necessary. Finally, Oxylabs reaffirms its belief in the importance of a fair market in which innovation thrives through legitimate competition.

About Oxylabs

Oxylabs is a leading global provider of premium proxies and data scraping solutions for large-scale web data extraction. The company's mission is clear: To give every business - whether big or small - access to big data. With unmatched hands-on experience in publicly available web data gathering, Oxylabs is in trusted partnerships with dozens of Fortune 500 companies and global businesses, helping them unearth hidden gems of business intelligence data through state-of-the-art products and technological expertise. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/ .

Story continues

Media Contacts

Vytautas Kirjazovas

Oxylabs.io

Email: press@oxylabs.io

SOURCE: Oxylabs





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/681437/Oxylabs-Sues-Bright-Data-In-Patent-Infringement-Case



