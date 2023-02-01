U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,064.30
    -12.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,810.60
    -275.44 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,577.15
    -7.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,927.81
    -4.14 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.47
    -2.40 (-3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.70
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.27 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0052 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4680
    -0.0610 (-1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2304
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3650
    -0.7030 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,070.73
    -107.51 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.04
    +279.36 (+115.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

OYA Resorts: The Ultimate Experience-Based Members-Only Longevity Resorts Using A Revolutionary Annual NFT Membership Model To Offer a Limited Number of Lifetime Membership NFT's

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the gateway…the portal to an old yet new type of exclusive resort.

Clockwise from top left: OYA's Virginia location; OYA's New York location; one of OYA's many healing experiences; a trip to the OYA spa. Courtesy of OYA Resorts.
Clockwise from top left: OYA's Virginia location; OYA's New York location; one of OYA's many healing experiences; a trip to the OYA spa. Courtesy of OYA Resorts.

The stylish OYA Resorts — where rooms average $450 a night and large private villas, up to $1,500 per night — is offering 1,500 members the opportunity to purchase a lifetime membership to the exclusive members-only OYA Resorts via their Local, Global and Corporate NFTs.  Those with Lifetime memberships will enjoy bespoke experiences not offered to with a standard membership, and will not incur the annual standard membership dues of $1,999.  To join the exclusive Lifetime membership whitelist, please visit, OYA.io.

OYA is not the traditional volume driven first-class hospitality resort, but rather a platform focused on individually-curated, bespoke experience. Current and future resorts have a boutique setting with a maximum 60 guests limit, spread through a vast land between 100 - 250 acres to ensure absolute privacy to all members.  Although OYA locations offer all the high end luxuries of traditional resorts, including private chefs and exclusive spa services, the longevity retreats offer an experience a "traditional" resort does not.  OYA's cabins are designed and built to experience how nature and its elements work, an outdoor spa which celebrates ancient wisdom and tradition, holistic chefs preparing farm to table meals, and a team of experts who introduce members to the latest and greatest technologies available to achieve one's longevity goals. Visitors can also choose to be in full control of their daily routine -use the facility to explore one's inner potential, explore the gardens and AI-operated aquaponic containers harvesting the produce, cook their own meals and set their own schedule.

The Lifetime memberships range from $1K for the Local level membership to $5K for the Global membership.  Lifetime membership holders will have access to one (Local membership) or all (Global membership) OYA locations whenever they choose.  OYA locations, opening this year, include The Catskills in upstate New York, Virginia, and the Dominican Republic. Global lifetime membership gives members lifetime access to all three current locations and all future OYA locations.  In addition to the current three locations, OYA plans to open an additional resort on Zakynthos Island in Greece and a safari resort in Rwanda, both are scheduled to open by 2025.

As part of OYA's onsite wellness services, guests can expect at each location to have access to the latest technologies in biohacking and health tracking to create individualized health plans. They will experience a one-of-a-kind Ancient Trail, a trail of global indigenous structures where they can partake in indigenous healing rituals and be transported to that part of the globe as they do so.  In addition, each location's spa services will be integrated into the beautiful natural outdoors settings inspired by these ancient traditions.

Due to the limited capacity of the resorts and exceptionally curated personal service, until further notice OYA is releasing only several thousand memberships worldwide.

ABOUT OYA:

Old in that it integrates ancient ways of being and healing rituals. Old in that it looks to integrate the pearls of wisdom from times past that we have discarded. New in that it uses the latest knowledge in longevity and healing. New in that it has the most up to date tech in the biohacking sector for health tracking. Old and new in that it combines AI and robotics to implement old organic growing methods. OYA integrates you into nature, into your own skin, into your own mind so that you can go on your own personalized journey to health, wellness and wisdom to create the lifestyle that fits your past, present and future. A truly integrative and embodied experience.

For more information, please visit OYA.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oya-resorts-the-ultimate-experience-based-members-only-longevity-resorts-using-a-revolutionary-annual-nft-membership-model-to-offer-a-limited-number-of-lifetime-membership-nfts-301736450.html

SOURCE OYA Resorts

Recommended Stories

  • Port Canaveral cruise business ends 2022 with huge spike. Here’s what’s ahead.

    Port Canaveral ended 2022 with a surge of cruise ship business, which hints at good news ahead for 2023. The sea hub, which accommodates several major cruise operators, saw 243 cruise ship calls — ported and visiting — for the final quarter of calendar 2022 from October to December. Why this matters: New cruise ships will draw more people to the region, which may lead to more revenue for hotels, restaurants, shops and other local businesses.

  • U.S. Passengers Return to the Skies

    When it comes to air travel, U.S. consumers have put the pandemic behind them. A daily average of 1.953 million passengers passed through Transportation Security Agency airport checkpoints in January, according to data from the agency. That’s up 32% from a year earlier. Last month’s tally is down just 1% from January 2020, shortly before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a slew of travel restrictions. Airline stocks have been a bright spot this year: American Airlines shares are up 27

  • Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk

    For years, cruise fans have come to love a perk offered by Royal Caribbean Group. As part of a companywide initiative, anyone who was a member in one of the lines' loyalty programs would also receive reciprocal benefits in the other two brands' loyalty programs. What this means for cruise fans is that members of Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program and Celebrity's Captain's Club loyalty program will continue to get benefits on each other's ships, such as Crown's program to earn one point for every night you spend on a ship and one additional point for every night you spend in a suite.

  • Goodbye passport stamps, hello biometrics: Customs is getting faster

    At the Cancún International Airport in Mexico, clearing passport control can now take less time than ordering a frozen drink at the Margaritaville bar in Terminal 3. The Riviera Maya airport, which received a record 30 million passengers last year, introduced electronic gates last fall as part of a pilot program aimed at expediting the international arrivals process. The trial was deemed a success, and qualifying passengers can now skip the customs lines and face-to-face interviews with officers

  • The Average American Male Is Too Large to Ride Super Nintendo World's Mario Kart Ride

    Height limitations have always been a challenge for some amusement park guests, as safety features on thrill rides aren’t designed to accommodate every rider. But Mario fans flocking to Universal Studios Hollywood this month for the opening of Super Nintendo World may find themselves unable to enjoy the park’s most exciting attraction, this time because of their waistline.

  • 12 Most Undervalued Travel Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 most undervalued travel stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Travel Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Despite the rising inflation and tough market conditions globally, the demand in the travel industry is […]

  • Why American Airlines is becoming less reliant on contracted corporate travel

    American Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja said contracted corporate travel seems to be permanently impaired, with revenue at about 75% of its pre-pandemic level. But he sees an opportunity as blended travel continues to grow.

  • Porter launches Pearson expansion, with more routes to come

    Porter Airlines' expansion plan kicks off on Wednesday, with its brand new Embraer jets taking off from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

  • Southwest, United and Delta add flights to Phoenix for Super Bowl travelers

    Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs want KC fans in the seats at the Super Bowl. Some major airlines have added some nonstop flights to make getting there a little easier.

  • As Southwest's apology tour continues, 3 takeaways from its town hall with corporate clients

    During the town hall, Southwest executives apologized once again for the December meltdown while also teasing improvements for corporate travel clients and discussing what it will take to begin expanding to new destinations again.

  • I Used Royal Caribbean's Starlink Internet (And Here's What I Think)

    It's harder, however on a cruise ship where connectivity has been both expensive and fairly terrible. Royal Caribbean Group has mostly solved that by adding Elon Musk's Starlink internet to its ships. As someone with a remote job who works on cruise ships fairly often, decent internet literally makes my life easier.

  • Disneyland Makes a Price Cut Disney World Won't Follow

    Visiting a Disney park isn't exactly known as a cheap experience. Sure, a visit to a Disney park will be much more expensive than a trip to, say, Six Flags. Fortunately, a trip to Disney comes with lots of ways to relive the experience once you've left the park.

  • This Top-Selling, Travel-Friendly Steamer Is Ready To Use In Just 30 Seconds—And It's On Sale

    Fold it up to tote with you wherever you go.

  • Woman spends almost $4K on canceled flights, hotels & meals to catch up with missed cruise

    The Department of Transportation continues to investigate the Southwest Airlines travel nightmare.

  • 5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

    It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...

  • MakeMyTrip Says an India Listing Still on the Agenda

    As Oyo, Yatra and ixigo look to go public in India by this year, MakeMyTrip would probably wait and watch to see how these online travel companies fare in the market before launching an Indian IPO.

  • Hilton's new 'premium economy' brand Spark eyes cost-conscious travelers

    Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) believes it has come up with the solution for would-be travelers in Greater Washington and beyond that have been put off by sticker shock as pandemic fatigue led to wanderlust and sent average daily hotel rates soaring. The McLean hospitality giant earlier this month revealed Spark by Hilton, a new “premium economy lodging option” designed to appeal to price-conscious consumers without sacrificing consistency. The 19th flag in the company’s portfolio will be a conversion-only brand, priced below Hilton’s midscale, millennial-friendly Tru by Hilton brand, designed to compete with the likes of SureStay by Best Western and Red Roof Inn Plus+, among others.

  • Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands

    Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you've vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is...

  • San Francisco Is Sick of Cruise and Waymo Clogging Up the Streets

    San Francisco has just about had it with Cruise autonomous cars clogging up intersections, driving on sidewalks and even escaping arrest, or whatever it is the police do to a robotaxi that has become ungovernable. Last week, the city wrote the statehouse requesting that officials intervene with the rollout of General Motors’ driverless service, as well as Alphabet’s Waymo. Two damning letters took aim at everything from the companies’ push for blanket, city-wide, 24/7 approval, to their insisten

  • Holland America Line Guests Donate $450,000 for Aid to Ukrainians

    A fundraising effort by cruise line passengers that took place on the high seas around six different continents culminated today with a large donation for Ukrainian relief. Holland America Line presented a check for $450,000 at the Port of San Diego to the global humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, money raised during the premium cruise line's On Deck for a Cause campaign.