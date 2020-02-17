Oyo's revenue surged in FY19, but loss widened, too

The logo of OYO Rooms, operated by Oravel Stays Pvt, is displayed outside a hotel in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, India, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Most Asian markets were in the red on June 18 as concern that the row between U.S. and China may turn into a full-blown trade war. Most Asian markets were in the red on June 18 as concern that the row between U.S. and China may turn into a full-blown trade war. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Budget-lodging startup Oyo reported a loss of $335 million on $951 million revenue globally for the financial year ending March 31, 2019, and pledged to cut down on its spending as the India-headquartered firm grows cautious about its aggressive expansion.

The six-year-old startup's growing revenue, up from $211 million in financial year ending March 31, 2018 (FY18), is in line with the company's ambitions to be in a clear path to profitability this year, said Abhishek Gupta, Global CFO of OYO Hotels & Homes, in a statement.

But the startup's loss has widened, too. Its consolidated loss increased from 25% in FY18 to 35% in FY19, it said. In India, where Oyo clocked $604 million in revenue in FY19 (up 2.9X since FY18), it was able to reduce its loss to 14% (from 24%) of revenue in FY19 to $83 million.

The startup, which today operates more than 43,000 hotels with over a million rooms in 800 cities in 80 nations, said its expansion to China and other international markets contributed to the loss.

"These markets constituted 36.5% of the global revenues. While consistently improving operating economics in mature markets like India where it's already seeing an improvement in gross margins, the company is determined to bring in the same fiscal discipline in emerging markets in the coming financial year," the startup said in a statement.

The startup said it is working on improving its gross margin. In India, its gross margin increased to 14.7% from 10.6% as of FY18.

Oyo has come under scrutiny in recent months for its aggressive expansion in a manner that some analysts have said is not sustainable. The startup, which rebrands and renovates independent budget hotels, has also engaged in sketchy ways to sign up new hotels, as documented by the New York Times earlier this year.

In recent months, Oyo executives have acknowledged that the startup grew too fast and is confronting a number of "teething issues." Oyo has laid off at least 3,000 employees, mostly in India, in last three months.

"The company’s increased focus on corporate governance and building a high-performing and employee-first work culture will also drive this next phase of sustainable growth for us," said Gupta.

Local Indian laws require every local startup -- and international businesses -- to disclose their annual financials. Most of them filed their financials in early October.

More to follow shortly...