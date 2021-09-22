U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Oyster Consulting Hires Bob Mooney as General Counsel

Oyster Consulting LLC
·2 min read

Former Wells Fargo Advisors Senior Risk Executive adds to growing firm’s powerhouse team

Bob Mooney

Bob Mooney Joins Oyster Consulting as General Counsel
RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Bob Mooney has joined the firm as General Counsel following the retirement of Patrick M. Dennis.

Bob Mooney brings to Oyster Consulting and its clients the perspective, insight and experience gained from more than 30 years of senior leadership in financial services. Prior to joining Oyster, Bob held executive roles at Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management division including Compliance, Risk, Strategic Planning, and in the Private Client Group. Bob has served as a special assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York on the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force. He also worked as senior counsel for the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement.

"We wish Patrick the best as he retires from his corporate leadership role. As a co-founder, he was vital to our success and we are grateful for his service to our firm and our clients. We are thrilled to have Bob join our leadership team and are already benefiting from his advice and counsel. Bob brings strategic leadership with a value-driven approach that is the foundation of our firm's service," explains Buddy Doyle, Oyster Consulting CEO. "His experience, intellectual curiosity, analytical prowess, and uncompromising integrity further enables us to better manage risk and strategically build more productive businesses."

Bob joins Oyster Consulting's leadership team Buddy Doyle, Rob Hall (CFO), Pete Bowman (Managing Director, Strategic Planning and Execution) and David Williams (Managing Director, Head of Business Development) as they continue to guide the firm's rapid growth, ensuring that Oyster continues to deliver high quality results to its clients and attract knowledgeable, experienced consultants.

“I am excited to be joining this team of accomplished professionals who are passionate about serving clients and investors,” said Mooney.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting gives financial services industry clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. We have the expertise, experience and licensed professionals you need, all under one roof. Our seasoned industry leaders provide consulting, outsourcing and software to help you plan, manage risk, achieve compliance and optimize operations so you can focus on running and growing your business.

CONTACT

Buddy Doyle
CEO
804.965.5403
buddy.doyle@oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b098b34d-b9db-4a6b-89b7-33ff662ef977


