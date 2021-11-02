Oyster Point Pharma to Present Data at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced multiple scientific presentations at the American Academy of Optometry (AAOpt) Annual Meeting 2021 being held in Boston, MA November 3 - 6, 2021.



“The American Academy of Optometry annual meeting is the largest meeting in optometry and works to provide exceptional education, support innovative research, and disseminate knowledge to advance optometric practice and improve patient care,” said Marian Macsai, MD Chief Medical Officer of Oyster Point Pharma. “We are pleased to share a number of data presentations from company-sponsored clinical trials at this year’s meeting highlighting the recently approved TYRVAYAÔ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.”

Papers/Posters

Title: Effect of OC-01 (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray Compared to Vehicle Control on Dry Eye Disease Sign Outcomes by Baseline Subgroup Characteristics

Presenter: Leslie O’Dell, OD

Date/Time: Thursday, November 4th, 4:30 – 6:30pm ET

Title: OC-01 (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease in Subjects with Mild, Moderate, and Severe Dry Eye Disease as Determined by Baseline Eye Dryness Score: ONSET-1 and ONSET-2 Trial Outcomes

Presenter: Paul Karpecki, OD

Date/Time: Thursday, November 4th, 4:30 – 6:30pm ET

Title: Safety Assessment of OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray in Subjects with Dry Eye Disease

Presenter: Walter O. Whitley, OD

Date/Time: Thursday, November 4th, 4:30 – 6:30pm ET

About Dry Eye Disease and the Role of Tear Film

Dry eye disease is a chronic condition that impacts an estimated 38 million people in the U.S. and is growing in prevalence1,2. It can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins3. Natural tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components, and creates a smooth surface that forms the primary refractive surface of the eye.

Story continues

About TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray

TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg is a highly selective cholinergic agonist that is FDA-approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease as a multidose nasal spray. The parasympathetic nervous system, the “rest and digest” system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. The efficacy of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray in dry eye disease is believed to be the result of varenicline's activity at heteromeric sub-type(s) of the nicotinic acetylcholine (nACh) receptor where its binding produces agonist activity and activates the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Varenicline binds with high affinity and selectivity at human α4β2, α4α6β2, α3β4, α3α5β4 and α7 neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. The exact mechanism of action is unknown at this time.

TYRVAYA™ Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reaction reported in 82% of patients was sneezing. Events that were reported in 5-16% of patients were cough, throat irritation, and instillation-site (nose) irritation. There are no contraindications associated with TYRVAYAÔ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray.

Please see full Prescribing Information at www.tyrvaya-pro.com/prescribinginformation.

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA-approval for TYRVAYAÔ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

