Oyster Sauces Market Size to Grow by USD 2.36 Billion | Product Launches to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Oyster Sauces Market by End-user (Retail and Foodservice) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oyster Sauces Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the oyster sauces market will grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.74% during this period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The product launches and growth in retail landscape are some of the key market drivers. Regional and international players are estimated to support the growth of the global oyster sauces market by launching innovative product launches. The manufacturers of oyster sauce are devising innovative and distributive strategies to increase their market size and widen the penetration of their products. For Instance, in February 2020, Nestle Vietnam has launched two new sauces i.e. Maggi Soya Sauce and Maggi Oyster Sauce. Such launches are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In addition, innovations in packaging is another factor supporting the oyster sauces market growth. Oyster sauce manufacturers produce in bulk. Ingredients such as oysters, soy, and sugar are often stored for a period of three months. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials will challenge market growth. The prices of raw materials, such as sugar, salt, and oysters, fluctuate depending on the availability. In recent scenarios, the increasing gap between demand and supply has substantially increased the costs of raw materials such as oyster. To stay competitive in the market, vendors generally experiment with cheaper substitutes. Such factors are negatively impacting the market growth.

Story continues

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

The oyster sauces market report is segmented by End-user (Retail and Foodservice) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Retail end-user segment held the largest oyster sauces market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing use of oyster sauces in several Asian dishes, especially Chinese and Japanese dishes such as noodles and fried rice. Thus, the new innovations in packaging to extend the shelf life of oyster sauce are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. In terms of Geography, APAC will be the leading region with 62% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for oyster sauces market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in consumers' income level will facilitate the oyster sauces market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities.

Vendor Insights

The oyster sauces market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution to compete in the market. Technavio categorizes the global oyster sauces as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies such as Ajinomoto Co. Inc. offer Ajinomoto Oyster Sauce that has a weak saltiness and is particularly suitable for making stir-fried dishes.

Some Companies Mentioned

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Barbecue Sauce Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Oyster Sauces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bachun Food Industries Pte Ltd., Blue Dragon Canada Ltd., Daesang Corp., Foodex Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., HDR Foods Corp., Kakusan Foods Co. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., Lee Kum Kee Co. Ltd., Malabar Food Products, Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd., MGM Blendwell Corp., Nestle SA, NutriAsai Inc., Sin Tai Hing Oyster Sauce Factory Sdn Bhd, Thaipreeda Trading Co. Ltd., Wing Soon Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Yuen Chun Industries Sdn Bhd, and Zhangzhou Hang Fat Import and Export Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

10.4 Bachun Food Industries Pte Ltd.

10.5 Blue Dragon Canada Ltd.

10.6 Daesang Corp.

10.7 Foodex Manufacturer Co. Ltd.

10.8 Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd.

10.9 Kakusan Foods Co. Ltd.

10.10 Kikkoman Corp.

10.11 Lee Kum Kee Co. Ltd.

10.12 Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oyster-sauces-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-36-billion--product-launches-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301501187.html

SOURCE Technavio