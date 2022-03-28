U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.93
    -2.03 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.00
    -17.80 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0086 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9720
    +1.9120 (+1.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,709.81
    +942.19 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Ozempic® 2.0 mg approved in the US for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

Novo Nordisk A/S
·2 min read
Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 28 March 2022 – Novo Nordisk today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic® (once-weekly semaglutide subcutaneous injection), a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. Ozempic® is now approved in the US at 0.5 mg,1.0 mg and 2.0 mg doses for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. Further, Ozempic® is indicated to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease.

The FDA approval is based on the results from the SUSTAIN FORTE trial. In the trial, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA1c at week 40 compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg. In the trial, both doses of semaglutide appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal. Compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg, the gastrointestinal adverse events were similar for semaglutide 2.0 mg.

“We are pleased with the FDA approval for a higher 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic®, which further supports our purpose of driving change in diabetes care” said Martin Lange, executive vice president, Development at Novo Nordisk. “The approval of the 2.0 mg dose allows more people with type 2 diabetes to achieve and maintain individualised glycaemic targets and remain on the same medication for longer as their needs evolve.”

Novo Nordisk expects to launch Ozempic® 2.0 mg in the United States in the second quarter of 2022. Ozempic® 2.0 mg is now approved in the US, the EU, Canada and Switzerland.

About the SUSTAIN clinical programme
The SUSTAIN clinical development programme for once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide injection currently comprises 11 phase 3 global clinical trials, including a cardiovascular outcomes trial, involving more than 11,000 adults with type 2 diabetes. For more information about the SUSTAIN FORTE trial, please read the headline results here.

About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Ambre Brown Morley

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com

Michael Bachner (US)

+1 609 664 7308

mzyb@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 27 / 2022

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • With EPS Growth And More, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Is Interesting

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • Here's Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Getting Hammered on Monday

    It seems the FDA isn't going to approve the company's ALS drug before an ongoing phase 3 trial produces evidence of efficacy.

  • Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

    Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, were suffering from medical ‘frustrations’ and decided it was ‘time to go’

  • Inovio spinoff Geneos Therapeutics raises $17M to expand cancer treatment study

    Geneos Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company spun out of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, raised $17 million in a private stock sale. The 6-year-old Plymouth Meeting company's Series A2 financing was led by Flerie Invest, a European venture capital firm based in Stockholm and London that specializes in backing life sciences companies tackling major medical challenges. Existing Series A investors Santé Ventures, Korea Investment Partners Global Bio Fund, and Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) also participated.

  • The BA.2 Covid Variant Is Already Changing the U.S. Response to the Pandemic

    The BA.2 variant isn't yet dominant in the U.S., but theFDA has limited the use of a Covid-19 monoclonal antibody therapy thought to be ineffective against it.

  • Federal legalization of marijuana

    The panel talks about the upcoming vote to legalize marijuana use on a federal level.

  • MORE Act: Weed bill 'unlikely to pass the Senate in its current form,' Piper Sandler says

    The U.S. House of Representatives is set to pass legislation to legalize cannabis at the federal level, but some industry experts are skeptical that it will actually get through the Senate.

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Now

    COVID-19 cases are declining for now in the U.S., but experts warn another surge is coming. With cases spiking overseas it's just a matter of time before we get hit with another wave so taking precautionary measures is key to staying healthy. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who explain how to help avoid getting COVID and places you'll most likely get the virus from. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 C

  • Sandra Lee Rocks Totally Sheer 'F-U Cancer' Dress to First Red Carpet, 4 Weeks After Hysterectomy

    Sandra Lee stole the show in a custom couture gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday

  • Pinkett Smith's hair loss from alopecia at center of spat

    A disease that causes hair loss is at the center of the most talked-about moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed four years ago that she has alopecia and it’s the reason she has shaved her head or worn turbans in public. It’s unclear if comedian Chris Rock knew that when he joked about her baldness during Sunday night’s ceremony, but Smith grimaced and her husband, actor Will Smith, strode to the stage, smacked Rock in the face and profanely told him not to talk about his wife.

  • Cancer warning on clear backpacks prompts delay for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

    CMS planned to hand out the clear backpacks to high school students in response to concerns about guns and safety on campuses.

  • Women Are Calling Out 'Medical Gaslighting'

    Jenneh Rishe could easily run 6 miles in under 45 minutes — until suddenly she couldn’t. In the spring of 2019, Rishe, now 35, began finding her daily jogs a struggle. Years earlier, she had been diagnosed with two congenital heart conditions that, she said, doctors told her would not affect her daily functioning. Yet she was getting worse: Intense chest pains woke her up at night, and she started using a wheelchair after passing out too many times. Rishe, who lives in Los Angeles, found a highl

  • Amylyx Stock Plummets as FDA Raises Doubts Over ALS Drug. A Key Meeting Is Wednesday

    An advisory committee votes Wednesday on whether data indicate the drug is effective against the nervous-system disorder once known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

  • Shanghai herds Covid patients into quarantine centres as hospitals buckle

    Shanghai has begun herding Covid patients into vast quarantine centres as rare images emerged of hospital wards overflowing with patients in the locked down city of 26 million people

  • Cancer Survivor Fran Drescher Says This Was Her First Symptom

    Fran Drescher may be best known as Miss Fine on the wildly popular '90s sitcom The Nanny, but she's now grabbing the spotlight for an entirely new reason. While you may remember "the flashy girl from Flushing" for her outrageous outfits or her signature laugh, she's speaking up about a topic that's far from funny. In 2000, Drescher was diagnosed with uterine cancer, a gynecologic disease that affects over 65,000 women each year. Since then, she's thrown herself into the role of health advocate,

  • COVID Symptoms No One Talks About But Should

    At this point in the pandemic, the common symptoms of COVID-19 are more than familiar—but there are some very alarming symptoms not getting attention when they should be. "How many people may develop long COVID? We can only guess," says Anthony L. Komaroff, MD. "Early studies indicate that one in ten people with COVID-19 may develop long COVID that lasts at least a year. Ultimately, how long these illnesses last remains to be determined. For this and many other reasons, the strain on the America

  • How Texas measures up on COVID deaths per capita

    Data: Axios analysis of CDC data; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosCOVID is killing more people per 100,000 in red states than in blue states.Why it matters: "The COVID-19 pandemic removed any doubt that state policies can affect health outcomes," Virginia Commonwealth University professor Steven Woolf recently argued in JAMA.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: Texas, among the reddest states of all, ranks just outside the top 25 in deaths per 100,000 resid

  • Column: Border patrol officials couldn't explain how seizures of Chinese jerky prevent disease, so let me try

    Authorities regularly broadcast their seizures of Chinese meat products at the port to burnish their public image as protectors of American borders.

  • Uninsured Americans now to be charged up to $195 per COVID test by some providers: report

    Several testing providers will no longer provide COVID-19 tests for free to uninsured Americans, even if they are symptomatic, saying they will begin to charge between $100 and $195 dollars for PCR tests, ABC News reported.Quest Diagnostics, which is one of the country's largest COVID-19 testing providers, told ABC News that patients will now be billed $125 per PCR test if they are not on Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance Quest has started...