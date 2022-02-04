U.S. markets closed

Ozone Generator Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Technology, Application, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ozone Generator Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ozone generator market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026.

Increased non conventional applications of ozone such as extrusion coatings and increasing demand for ozone generators from end use industries such as food & beverages, chemical, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, among others is expected to accelerate the growth of the ozone generator market.

The pulp bleaching application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the pulp bleaching segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period. Ozone bleaching is one of the key technologies considered for total chlorine-free (TCF) or elemental chlorine-free (ECF) pulp production. Ozone bleaching is usually conducted in medium consistency pulp and relatively low pH.

Advantages of ozone over chlorine for pulp bleaching is expected to drive the growth of ozone generator market in the pulp bleaching segment.

The corona discharge technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the corona discharge segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Corona discharge ozone generator is used for both industrial and commercial applications. The growth can be attributed to the advantages of corona discharge technology over other materials.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the ozone generator market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the ozone generator market from 2021 to 2026. China, India, and Japan are witnessing rapid industrial, manufacturing, and infrastructural growth. Some of the economies in Asia Pacific have tremendous market potential in terms of rising population, favorable government policies, and industrial growth. The region is attracting investors to set up production facilities because of the availability of raw materials and labor at lower prices.

It has witnessed significant growth in manufacturing activities due to low manufacturing costs and support of the local governments. Increasing investments in R&D activities related to wastewater treatment are driving the growth of the ozone generator market in the Asia Pacific region. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China and India are the two fastest-growing economies in the world.

This economic growth is expected to increase industrial activities in these countries, leading to increased demand for treated water. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the ozone generator market in the region. Factors expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific ozone generator market include increasing population, rapid urbanization, increasing focus on maintaining high-quality municipal water supplies, industrialization, and stringent regulations related to the wastewater treatment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ozone Generator Market
4.2 Ozone Generator Market, by Region
4.3 North America Ozone Generator Market, by Application & Country
4.4 Ozone Generator Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Water Scarcity and Stringent Laws & Regulations
5.1.1.2 Growing Demand for Ozone Generators from Municipal Water Treatment Plants
5.1.1.3 Increased Non-Conventional Applications of Ozone Generators
5.1.1.4 An Alternative to Chlorine for Water Disinfection
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs
5.1.2.2 Adverse Health Effects Associated with Ozone
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Technological Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Systems
5.1.3.2 Investments by Developed Countries in Emerging Economies
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Lack of Awareness
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.2 Customer Analysis & Sales Channels
6.2.1 Business-To-Business (B2B)
6.2.2 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
6.3 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis
6.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
6.4.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Ozone Generator Market
6.4.2.1 Potential New Application Due to COVID-19
6.4.2.2 Post COVID-19 Scenario
6.5 Macroeconomic Overview and Trends
6.5.1 Introduction
6.5.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
6.5.3 Global Electronics Industry
6.5.4 Manufacturing Industry
6.5.5 Oil & Gas Industry

7 Ozone Generator Market, by Process
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Odor Control
7.3 Groundwater Remediation
7.3.1 Key Features of Ozone for Soil Remediation:
7.3.2 Contaminants Destroyed by Ozone:
7.4 Disinfection
7.4.1 Advantages:
7.4.2 Disadvantages:

8 Ozone Generator Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Corona Discharge
8.2.1 Increasing Industrialization to Boost Demand for Ozone Generators
8.3 Ultraviolet Radiation
8.3.1 Ultraviolet (Uv) Radiation Technology Used Where Small Concentration of Ozone is Required
8.4 Electrolysis
8.4.1 North America is Largest Market for Ozone Generators in Electrolysis Segment
8.5 Radiochemical
8.5.1 Asia-Pacific is Fastest-Growing Market in Radiochemical Segment

9 Ozone Generator Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Water Purification
9.2.1 Increasing for Demand for Pure Water Contributing to Market Growth
9.3 Air Purification
9.3.1 Increased Demand for Clean Air in Industrial and Residential Sectors
9.4 Pulp Bleaching
9.4.1 Demand for Ozone Generator to Rise for Pulp Bleaching
9.5 Organic Synthesis
9.5.1 Rising Pharmaceuticals Sector to Drive the Ozone Generator Market
9.6 Aquaculture
9.6.1 Rise in Use of Ozonated Water in Aquaculture Sector
9.7 Food Processing
9.7.1 Increase in Demand for Ozone Generators for Food Processing
9.8 Surface Treatment
9.8.1 Rise in Use of Surface Treatment Application in Semiconductors Industry
9.9 Medicine & Aesthetics
9.9.1 Need for Clean Air, Water, and Medical Equipment Contributing to Growth of Market
9.10 Others

10 Ozone Generator Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Municipal & Industrial Water Treatment
10.2.1 Rising Demand for Water Contributing to Market Growth
10.3 Residential & Industrial Air Treatment
10.3.1 Demand for Clean Air in Residential and Industrial Sectors
10.4 Food & Beverages
10.4.1 North America is Fastest-Growing Market for Ozone Generators in Food & Beverages Sector
10.5 Pharmaceutical
10.5.1 Asia-Pacific is Fastest-Growing Market for Ozone Generators in Pharmaceutical Industry
10.6 Paper & Pulp
10.6.1 Ozone Mainly Used for Decolorization and Decontamination of Pulp
10.7 Semiconductors
10.7.1 Rising Demand for Electronics Will Boost Market Growth
10.8 Automotive
10.8.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Contributing to Increased Need for Automotive Sanitization
10.9 Others

11 Ozone Generator Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping
12.2.1 Star
12.2.2 Emerging Leaders
12.2.3 Pervasive
12.2.4 Participants
12.3 Competitive Benchmarking
12.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence
12.4 Overview
12.5 Competitive Situation & Trends
12.5.1 Partnerships
12.5.2 New Product Launches
12.5.3 Contracts
12.6 Market Share Analysis

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Major Player
13.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.1.2 Xylem
13.1.3 Suez
13.1.4 Ebara Corporation
13.1.5 Toshiba Corporation
13.1.6 Mks Instruments
13.1.7 Metawater Co. Ltd.
13.1.8 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
13.1.9 Tmeic
13.1.10 Corotec Corporation
13.1.11 Ozonetek Limited
13.1.12 Lenntech
13.1.13 Biotek Environmental Science Ltd.
13.1.14 Biozone Corporation
13.1.15 Ozonetech Systems Ots Ab
13.1.16 Esco International Ltd.
13.1.17 Chemtronics Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.
13.1.18 Faraday Ozone
13.1.19 Pinnacle Ozone Solutions, LLC
13.1.20 Ecozone Technologies Ltd.
13.1.21 Enaly Ozone Generator
13.1.22 Absolute Systems Inc.
13.1.23 International Ozone
13.1.24 Industrie De Nora S.P.A
13.1.25 Spartan Environmental Technologies
13.1.26 Fujian Newland Entech Co. Ltd.
13.1.27 Shandong Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment Co. Ltd.
13.1.28 Jinan Sankang Envi-Tech Co. Ltd.
13.1.29 Taoture International Enterprises Inc.
13.1.30 Creative Oz-Air (I) Pvt. Ltd.
13.1.31 Eltech Ozone
13.1.32 Dongguan Beelee Electronics Co. Ltd.
13.1.33 Ozonefac Limited
13.1.34 Medozons Ltd.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxywlo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ozone-generator-market-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-technology-application-end-use-industry-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301475631.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

