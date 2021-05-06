Ozop Energy (OZSC) Places Orders for $1.5 Million of Inventory for Ozop West

WARWICK, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company") is happy to announce that it's new sales division under Ozop Energy Systems (OES) has placed orders for $1.5 million in inventory for its West Coast warehouse.

With this new $1.5M order and others, Ozop West predicts a $32M annual run rate by end of 2021

As Ozop begins to build inventory to serve its growing client base that can generate between $2.5 to $3 million in monthly sales by year end, "Ozop West" has placed an order for more than $1.5 million in inventory that includes, but is not limited to, solar panels, invertors, optimizers, and racking.

"As of the end of the day on Wednesday, May 5, 75% of that inventory has already been earmarked to clients," stated Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions. "We expect to hire additional experienced personnel including salespeople and support staff by the end of next week to support this monumental effort. It's exciting to feed off the energy of our new sales team."

Current projections based on the sales accumulated so far, and with just the current staff, Ozop West is looking at a $32 million annual run rate by December of this year. Feeding off its success on the West Coast, and to satisfy demand on the East Coast, OES will begin building out its New York office and warehouse for an August 1 launch and will be attending the Solar Power International in New Orleans in September of 2021.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. ( www.pcti.com ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company's mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a leading Manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We are always among the first to receive the newest technology, products, and application techniques. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

Safe Harbor Statement

