Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. to Utilize Tesla MEGAPACK® in Battery Storage System Design - Updated

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
Storage System and AI Kick Off the First OZOP Project Portfolio

WARWICK, NY, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC), (“Ozop” or “the Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ozop Energy Systems, Inc. has executed a purchase order for a Tesla MEGAPACK® for their first of more than a half dozen projects, staged in a queue of portfolios of several hundred properties.

The start of this energy storage project will be designed using the Tesla Megapack and will be managed in conjunction with STEM®’s Athena® Artificial Intelligence that will control the system for the next 20 years. At the site level, this system requires 40% less space and 10X fewer parts. As a result, this high-density, modular system can be installed many times faster than current systems on the market.

This first project will consist of the Tesla Megapack, a 4,000-kWh storage unit that will be part of the Con Edison Call-Window Program. This program allows for the discharge of electricity into the power lines upon Con Edison’s request, during their network’s critical peak times.

OZOP has built a robust infrastructure of high-value partners and suppliers for these systems and is pleased to be executing the first full-system design. The first five or six locations will be carefully monitored internally, and that data will become the bedrock for the development of a series of five to ten location portfolios using our innovative third-party funded business model.

“We look forward to working with this team of consummate professionals, as Ozop Energy Systems is committed to providing solutions to make a positive impact in our country’s energy transition challenges” said Brian Conway, CEO at Ozop.

For more information on OZSC, visit www.OzopEnergy.com. Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

https://twitter.com/OzopEnergy

https://www.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/

The Waypoint Refinery (discord.com)

###

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.
Ozop Energy Systems is a leading Manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We are always among the first to receive the newest technology, products, and application techniques. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (www.pcti.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement
“This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

###

Media Relations Contact - Ozop
Brian Hyland
Rubenstein Public Relations
212-805-3055
bhyland@rubensteinpr.com

Investor Relations Contact – Ozop
The Waypoint Refinery, LLC
845-397-2956
www.thewaypointrefinery.com


