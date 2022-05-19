Ozzy Tyres Revolutionizes the Automotive Industry With Their New Algorithm Shopping Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / In the last few years, the automotive industry has gone through many changes that have made the field much better and more consumer-friendly. However, there are still some challenges in the industry. For instance, it is difficult to find tyre companies that sell wheels and tyres together. With almost all industries moving their operations online, it is also hard to purchase wheels and tyres online.

According to the founder of Ozzy Tyres , this was what inspired him to expand Ozzy Tyres from just a brick-and-mortar wheel and tyre company to a more technology-driven shop. He explains that his goal is two-fold. First, he wants to bring a more innovative approach to the automotive industry to make purchasing wheels and tyres simpler and quicker. Second, he wants the people of Australia to have the most convenient, accessible approach to purchasing high-end wheels and tyres. He believes the masses should be able to afford the best possible product, and that has driven Ozzy Tyres since the beginning.

Having been in the industry for years, he is leveraging his experience and skills to bring groundbreaking changes to the automotive industry and how it serves others.

"One of the main reasons most people shy away from buying wheels and tyres online is that it can be challenging to find the right fit for your car," explains the CEO of Ozzy Tyres.

To solve this, Ozzy Tyres put themselves in the driver's seat, so to speak. Customers want the best product at the most affordable prices, so that's what Ozzy Tyres has been able to accomplish. They are redefining the process to allow people to easily purchase tyres online and have them delivered to the comfort of their homes. This makes it convenient for everyone across the continent, making Ozzy Tyres "the people's company."

Ozzy Tyres is also transforming the packaging of the wheels and tyres and providing their customers with a more user-friendly experience. Rather than selling their wheel and tyres separately, Ozzy Tyres offers both as a whole package, removing the confusion that often arises when buying tyres. The team explains that one of the reasons they decided to use this approach is to ensure their clients get the right wheels and tyres for their vehicles without wasting a lot of time.

Most people want to buy wheels and tyres as a package so that the rims and tyres are all together. However, many companies have them separately because most buyers do not have the technical specs of what would fit their vehicles. Working in the traditional tyre and wheel selling industry for 20+ years, the CEO of Ozzy Tyres is leveraging his skills to create an algorithm based on customers' cars and models.

Ozzy Tyres have developed a system that eliminates doubt and creates a more user-friendly experience where they bundle the packages and figure out the wheel and tyres based on your car's make and model. Through their website , Ozzy Tyres have a variety of wheels and tyres where they use the information collected to ensure each customer gets the perfect fit.

Instead of scrolling through hundreds of images, Ozzy Tyres is making it easier for the user, and all that they have to do is type in their specifications based on their car's make and model. They also use their platform to address some of their most commonly asked questions, assisting customers to better understand how to take the proper measurements. These are just a few examples of how the company focuses on the customer experience, making them the preferred source of tyres and wheels. It's no accident that they put their customers first and have been able to reach some of the top heights of success. They understand that the people they serve as just as important as the product they offer.

While there are some challenges in the automotive industry, Ozzy Tyres has made it its mission to transform the field, providing long-lasting solutions. In the coming years, the CEO of Ozzy Tyres says that their current goal is to customize the buying experience based on customers' vehicle genre. For instance, if you have a Mercedes, that would be put under the Euro genre. So the entire website will change based on that genre, allowing you to be part of the whole experience from beginning to end.

