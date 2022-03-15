U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.59
    +40.48 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,256.87
    +311.63 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,713.14
    +131.92 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.92
    -7.09 (-6.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.00
    -44.80 (-2.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.87
    -0.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0940
    -0.0460 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    +0.0067 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0190
    -0.1630 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,803.16
    +5.38 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.08
    -0.18 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,166.76
    -26.71 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

S&P 500 Buybacks Set Quarterly and Annual Record

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPGI

S&P 500 Q4 2021 buybacks were $270.1 billion, up 15.1% from the record set in Q3 2021; Total 2021 buybacks were $881.7 billion, up 69.6% from 2020 and up 9.3% from the prior annual record set in 2018

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") announced today preliminary S&P 500® stock buyback, or share repurchases, data for Q4 2021 and 2021.

Historical data on S&P 500 buybacks are available at www.spdji.com/indices/equity/sp-500.

Key Takeaways:

  • Q4 2021 share repurchases were a record $270.1 billion, up 15.1% from Q3 2021's record $234.6 billion expenditure and up 106.8% from Q4 2020's $130.6 billion.

  • 325 companies reported buybacks of at least $5 million for the quarter, up from 309 in Q3 2021 and up from 244 in Q4 2020; 410 companies reported buybacks of at least $5 million for 2021, flat from 2020; 383 companies did some buybacks for the quarter, up from 371 in Q3 2020 and up from 332 in Q4 2020; 422 companies did some buybacks for the year, down from 426 in 2020.

  • Buybacks remained top heavy with the top 20 companies accounting for 51.8% of Q4 2021 buybacks, down from Q3 2021's 53.8%, down from the dominating 66.3% in Q4 2020, and up from the pre-COVID historical average of 44.5%.

  • For 2021, buybacks were a record $881.7 billion, a 69.6% increase from the $519.8 billion in 2020, and up 9.3% from the record $806.4 billion 2018 level.

  • Buybacks are expected to continue at a higher level for Q1 2022, even as prices have declined, as reduced prices will increase the number of shares purchased and lift earnings-per-share due to share reduction.

  • 14.6% of companies reduced share counts used for EPS by at least 4% year-over-year, up from Q3 2021's 7.4% and Q2 2021's 5.4%, but still significantly down from Q4 2019's 20.7% rate.

  • S&P 500 Q3 2021 dividends increased 3.0% to a record $133.9 billion from Q3 2021's $130.0 billion and were 10.1% greater than the $121.6 billion in Q4 2020. For 2021, dividends were a record $511.2 billion, up 5.8% on an aggregate basis from 2020's $483.2 billion.

  • Total shareholder return of buybacks and dividends was a record $404.0 billion in Q4 2021, up 10.8% from Q3 2021's $364.7 billion and up 60.2% from Q4 2020's $252.2 billion.

  • Total shareholder return for 2021 increased to a record $1.53 trillion from 2020's $1.39 trillion.

"Companies continued their record-breaking buybacks in Q4 2021 and accelerated their expenditures prior to the year-end ahead of any expected policy changes in 2022," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "The record expenditures led to one out of seven companies in the S&P 500 increasing their earnings-per-share by at least 4% thanks to their newly lowered share count, up from the one-in-thirteen in Q3 2021. While the EPS uplift remained well below the one in four rate of 2019, the direction is clear, with declared new programs setting the stage for increased buying in 2022.

Outlook for Q1 2022:
Silverblatt added, "Current indications are that companies have maintained their buybacks through the recent downturn, which means they'll be getting more shares for their expenditures and reducing share count even further, resulting in higher EPS. Earnings, which have set a record in Q4, are expected to remain strong, but not set a record, with margins declining due to costs and supply issues, but still provide sufficient cash-flow to continue the buybacks, dividends, and growth."

"Q1 2022 buybacks are expected to set a new record, with a wider range of issues benefiting from the EPS lift. Beyond Q1 however, it is unclear, as inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict may reduce excess buybacks. At the minimum, companies are expected to cover exercised options, with stronger-cash-flow issues continuing to reduce shares. Given the strong base buying, expected earnings, even with a potential consumer slow-down and lower margins, buybacks could set another record in 2022."

Q4 2021 GICS® Sector Analysis:
Information Technology continued to lead in buybacks, even as its percentage of buybacks declined. In Q4 2021, IT's share declined to 27.7% of all S&P 500 buybacks compared to Q3 2021's 28.2% and Q2 2021's 31.6%, and was down from Q4 2020's 42.9%, as expenditures increased (13.3%) to $74.9 billion from the prior quarter's $66.1 billion and were 33.5% higher than the Q4 2020 expenditure of $56.1 billion. For 2021, the sector spent $260.0 billion, representing 29.5% of all S&P buybacks, up from 2020's $201.9 billion, which represented 38.8% of all buybacks. For the 10-years, the sector spent $1.71 trillion, representing 28.5% of the expenditures.

Financial buybacks decreased 16.8%, spending $51.5 billion in Q4 2021 representing 19.1% of all buybacks, down from the Q3 2021 $61.9 billion, which accounted for 26.4% of the buybacks. Financial sector buybacks were 279% higher than the Q4 2020 $13.6 billion expenditure, when the Fed limited buybacks. For 2021, the group spent $190.6 billion (21.6% of all buybacks), up from the prior period of $80.7 billion (15.5%).

Energy buybacks increased by 156% for the quarter, to $7.6 billion, from the prior quarter's $3.0 billion and up from the Q4 2020 $0.3 billion; for Q4 2019 they spent $5.0 billion and 10 years ago, in Q4 2011, they spent $12.3 billion. As a percentage of all buybacks, the sector increased to 2.8% of all buybacks from the prior quarter's 1.3%, and Q4 2020's 0.3%.

Communication Services buybacks increased by 22.9%, to $43.3 billion, from the prior quarter's $35.2 billion and up from the Q4 2020 $16.6 billion. As a percentage of all buybacks, the sector increased to 16.0% of all buybacks from the prior quarter's 15.0%, and the Q4 2020 12.7%.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q4 2021 are:

  • Apple (AAPL) continued to be the poster child for buybacks as it again spent the most of any issue, with the Q4 2021 expenditure ranked fourth highest in S&P history. For the quarter, the company spent $23.4 billion, up 14.3% from Q3 2021's $20.4 billion. Apple holds 17 of the top 20 record quarters (Meta Platforms holds #8, QUALCOM holds #9 and T-Mobile holds #20). For 2021, Apple spent $88.3 billion on buybacks, up from 2020's $81.5 billion. Over the five-year period, they have spent $360.2 billion and $510.7 billion over the ten-year period.

  • Meta Platforms (FB) was next: $21.6 billion for Q4 2021, ranking eighth highest in index history, up from $15.0 billion in Q3 2021; the 2021 expenditure was $50.1 billion versus $9.8 billion for 2020.

  • Alphabet (GOOG/L): $13.5 billion for Q4 2021, up from $12.6 billion in Q3 2021; the 2021 expenditure was $50.3 billion versus $31.1 billion.

  • Bank of America (BAC): $7.5 billion for Q3 2021, down from $9.9 billion in Q3 2021; the 2021 expenditure was $25.1 billion versus $7.0 billion.

  • Microsoft (MSFT): $7.4 billion for Q4 2021, down from $7.7 billion in Q3 2021; the 2021 expenditure was $29.2 billion versus $26.1 billion.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

S&P Dow Jones Indices







S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS

(preliminary in bold)






PERIOD

MARKET

OPERATING

AS REPORTED





DIVIDEND &


VALUE

EARNINGS

EARNINGS

DIVIDENDS

BUYBACKS

DIVIDEND

BUYBACK

BUYBACK


$ BILLIONS

$ BILLIONS

$ BILLIONS

$ BILLIONS

$ BILLIONS

YIELD

YIELD

YIELD

2021 Prelim.

$40,356

$1,738.62

$1,652.78

$511.23

$881.72

1.27%

2.18%

3.45%

2020

$31,659

$1,019.04

$784.21

$483.18

$519.76

1.53%

1.64%

3.17%

2019

$26,760

$1,304.76

$1,158.22

$485.48

$728.74

1.81%

2.72%

4.54%

2018

$21,027

$1,281.66

$1,119.43

$456.31

$806.41

2.17%

3.84%

6.01%

2017

$22,821

$1,066.00

$940.86

$419.77

$519.40

1.84%

2.28%

4.12%










12/31/2022

$40,356

$456.22

$434.29

$133.90

$270.10

1.27%

2.18%

3.45%

9/30/2021

$36,538

$441.26

$420.64

$130.04

$234.64

1.37%

2.03%

3.40%

6/30/2021

$36,325

$439.95

$409.02

$123.38

$198.84

1.33%

1.68%

3.01%

3/31/2021

$33,619

$401.19

$388.84

$123.91

$178.13

1.43%

1.48%

2.91%

12/31/2020

$31,659

$321.81

$265.00

$121.62

$130.59

1.53%

1.64%

3.17%

9/30/2020

$27,868

$314.06

$273.29

$115.54

$101.79

1.75%

2.05%

3.80%

6/30/2020

$25,637

$221.53

$147.44

$119.04

$88.66

1.93%

2.52%

4.45%

3/31/2020

$21,424

$161.64

$98.48

$126.98

$198.72

2.31%

3.37%

5.68%

12/31/2019

$26,760

$324.52

$294.29

$126.35

$181.58

1.81%

2.72%

4.54%

9/30/2019

$24,707

$330.42

$282.12

$123.12

$175.89

1.94%

3.12%

5.06%

6/28/2019

$24,423

$333.26

$290.00

$118.68

$165.46

1.93%

3.27%

5.20%

3/29/2019

$23,619

$316.56

$291.82

$117.33

$205.81

1.97%

3.49%

5.45%

12/31/2018

$21,027

$293.82

$242.91

$119.81

$222.98

2.17%

3.84%

6.01%

9/30/2018

$24,579

$349.04

$306.70

$115.72

$203.76

1.81%

2.93%

4.75%

6/30/2018

$23,036

$327.53

$288.55

$111.60

$190.62

1.89%

2.80%

4.69%

3/29/2018

$22,496

$311.26

$281.28

$109.18

$189.05

1.90%

2.56%

4.46%

12/29/2017

$22,821

$288.93

$230.12

$109.46

$136.97

1.84%

2.28%

4.12%

S&P Dow Jones Indices








S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS








SECTOR $ MILLIONS

Q4,'21

Q3,'21

Q4,'20

2021

2020

5-YEARS

10-YEARS









Consumer Discretionary

$30,889

$20,553

$8,863

$86,554

$29,514

$354,788

$753,404

Consumer Staples

$12,817

$8,337

$8,720

$39,697

$19,742

$177,558

$398,924

Energy

$7,614

$2,974

$334

$12,691

$4,321

$78,925

$217,537

Financials

$51,514

$61,927

$13,601

$190,606

$80,685

$724,498

$1,109,695

Healthcare

$21,840

$16,170

$15,018

$76,158

$54,082

$387,777

$737,294

Industrials

$16,268

$17,567

$7,235

$62,274

$33,230

$288,095

$597,084

Information Technology

$74,868

$66,060

$56,085

$260,044

$201,851

$1,084,117

$1,706,735

Materials

$9,244

$5,252

$2,593

$23,185

$8,113

$67,254

$134,084

Real Estate

$645

$272

$732

$1,385

$2,661

$13,889

$14,648

Communication Services

$43,305

$35,230

$16,581

$127,584

$81,446

$267,944

$304,657

Utilities

$1,099

$299

$831

$1,541

$4,115

$11,179

$18,274

TOTAL

$270,102

$234,640

$130,592

$881,718

$519,762

$3,456,024

$5,992,336









SECTOR BUYBACK MAKEUP %

Q4,'21

Q3,'21

Q4,'20

2021

2020

5-YEARS

10-YEARS

Consumer Discretionary

11.44%

8.76%

6.79%

9.82%

5.68%

10.27%

12.57%

Consumer Staples

4.75%

3.55%

6.68%

4.50%

3.80%

5.14%

6.66%

Energy

2.82%

1.27%

0.26%

1.44%

0.83%

2.28%

3.63%

Financials

19.07%

26.39%

10.41%

21.62%

15.52%

20.96%

18.52%

Healthcare

8.09%

6.89%

11.50%

8.64%

10.41%

11.22%

12.30%

Industrials

6.02%

7.49%

5.54%

7.06%

6.39%

8.34%

9.96%

Information Technology

27.72%

28.15%

42.95%

29.49%

38.84%

31.37%

28.48%

Materials

3.42%

2.24%

1.99%

2.63%

1.56%

1.95%

2.24%

Real Estate

0.24%

0.12%

0.56%

0.16%

0.51%

0.40%

0.24%

Communication Services

16.03%

15.01%

12.70%

14.47%

15.67%

7.75%

5.08%

Utilities

0.41%

0.13%

0.64%

0.17%

0.79%

0.32%

0.30%

TOTAL

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

S&P Dow Jones Indices











S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q4 2021 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS









Company

Ticker

Sector

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 20220

12-Months

12-Months

5-Year

10-Year

Indicated




Buybacks

Buybacks

Buybacks

Dec,'21

Dec,'20

Buybacks

Buybacks

Dividend




$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

$ Million

Apple

AAPL

Information Technology

$23,366

$20,449

$27,636

$88,257

$81,543

$360,158

$510,653

$15,198

Meta Platforms

FB

Communication Services

$21,569

$15,033

$3,049

$50,052

$9,836

$87,736

$91,567

$0

Alphabet

GOOGL

Communication Services

$13,473

$12,610

$7,904

$50,274

$31,149

$113,740

$119,213

$0

Bank of America

BAC

Financials

$7,533

$9,914

$263

$25,126

$7,025

$93,203

$105,584

$7,812

Microsoft

MSFT

Information Technology

$7,433

$7,684

$6,535

$29,224

$26,128

$99,561

$152,663

$18,620

Oracle

ORCL

Information Technology

$7,076

$8,815

$4,059

$28,009

$18,832

$106,979

$153,258

$5,931

Wells Fargo

WFC

Financials

$6,949

$5,318

$513

$14,678

$4,251

$75,029

$111,024

$3,987

Berkshire Hathaway

BRK.B

Financials

$6,869

$7,632

$8,994

$27,061

$24,706

$57,963

$57,963

$0

Cisco Systems

CSCO

Information Technology

$5,110

$406

$997

$7,143

$3,187

$54,125

$81,191

$6,411

Procter & Gamble

PG

Consumer Staples

$4,754

$2,750

$3,008

$13,505

$5,909

$40,626

$62,636

$8,421

Charter Communications

CHTR

Communication Services

$4,597

$3,666

$4,349

$15,431

$11,217

$49,635

$51,280

$0

Home Depot

HD

Consumer Discretionary

$4,435

$3,469

$0

$14,809

$791

$40,528

$73,938

$8,021

Visa I

V

Information Technology

$4,217

$2,969

$1,930

$11,107

$7,687

$42,329

$64,817

$2,516

Lowe's Companies

LOW

Consumer Discretionary

$4,013

$2,825

$3,443

$13,012

$4,971

$28,525

$48,053

$2,216

Starbucks

SBUX

Consumer Discretionary

$3,635

$3

$89

$3,643

$710

$24,701

$30,875

$2,313

eBay

EBAY

Consumer Discretionary

$3,139

$2,291

$471

$7,291

$5,312

$23,415

$34,145

$551

Broadcom

AVGO

Information Technology

$3,099

$266

$225

$4,173

$821

$18,884

$19,022

$6,751

American Express

AXP

Financials

$2,971

$3,284

$3

$7,652

$1,029

$19,451

$40,753

$1,645

Morgan Stanley

MS

Financials

$2,847

$3,628

$50

$12,075

$1,890

$29,777

$38,851

$6,280

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BMY

Health Care

$2,751

$525

$1,465

$6,287

$1,546

$17,922

$20,994

$4,794

Top 20



$139,836

$113,537

$74,983

$428,809

$248,540

$1,384,287

$1,868,480

$101,465

S&P 500



$270,102

$234,640

$130,592

$881,718

$519,762

$3,456,024

$5,992,336

$583,883

Top 20 % of S&P 500



51.77%

48.39%

57.42%

48.63%

47.82%

40.05%

31.18%

17.38%

S&P Dow Jones Indices




S&P 500 Q4 2021 Buyback Report







SECTOR

DIVIDEND

BUYBACK

COMBINED


YIELD

YIELD

YIELD

Consumer Discretionary

0.78%

2.01%

2.78%

Consumer Staples

3.14%

1.72%

4.86%

Energy

3.52%

0.87%

4.39%

Financials

2.09%

4.61%

6.70%

HealthCare

1.63%

1.51%

3.14%

Industrials

1.68%

2.12%

3.79%

Information Technology

0.98%

2.57%

3.55%

Materials

2.01%

2.45%

4.46%

Real Estate

2.72%

0.14%

2.85%

Communications Services

1.25%

4.69%

5.94%

Utilities

3.00%

0.16%

3.15%

S&P 500

1.63%

2.45%

4.08%

Uses full values (unadjusted for float)



Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q4,'21

Share Count Changes



(Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS)

>=4%

<=-4%

Q4 2021

10.12%

14.57%

Q3 2021

10.22%

7.41%

Q2 2021

11.02%

5.41%

Q1 2021

10.40%

5.80%

Q4 2020

9.02%

6.01%

Q3 2020

8.62%

9.62%

Q2 2020

8.60%

17.80%

Q1 2020

8.00%

19.60%

Q4 2019

7.63%

20.68%

Q3 2019

8.62%

22.85%

Q2 2019

7.98%

24.15%

Q1 2019

8.03%

24.90%

Q4 2018

8.45%

18.71%

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spdji.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-500-buybacks-set-quarterly-and-annual-record-301502561.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The sell-off of these three businesses has been shortsighted, leaving an opportunity for smart investors.

  • AMC Buys Stake in Gold and Silver Mine in Nevada

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said it’s buying 22% of a gold and silver mining company, marking an unorthodox move for the world’s largest movie-theater chain and a past darling of meme-stock investors.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPani

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Any Time Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPanic Selling Grips C

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is Now $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008The chea

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • Will Teladoc Ever Top $200 Again?

    The pandemic gave Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) a big boost. Teladoc has fallen 78% from its peak of $249 back in August of 2020. In fact, today it's trading lower than Wall Street's most pessimistic share price forecast.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Remember the stock market before the war in Ukraine? JP Morgan says negativity is overblown, offers 4 hedges

    Investors need to remember where the path of the global economy was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are staying bullish on stocks.

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in March

    The past few months have been brutal for growth-oriented tech investors, as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russia-Ukraine war all sparked an exodus from riskier assets. Let's examine three blue-chip stalwarts that are worth buying in March: Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), and HP (NYSE: HPQ).